NFL players react to DK Metcalf's sprint race

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf took to the track yesterday to test his speed against some of the fastest men in the United States.
Metcalf ran a very competitive time of 10.36 to finish ninth in his 100-meter heat at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open in California. While he didn’t qualify for the Olympic Trials, Metcalf showed he has world-class pace on and off the football field.
He finished with the 15th fastest time among the group of 17 Olympic hopeful competitors.
The six-foot-four, 229-pounds NFL Pro Bowler could definitely make a run that that will take him to the Olympics, but as he told the Peacock broadcast after the race, he has NFL commitments to attend to.
“I’ve got minicamp to go to, like I said, just excited. They do this for a living. Its very different from football speed, from what I just realized."
Before yesterday’s race, DK Metcalf hadn’t competed in track and field since high school, which makes his performance all the more outstanding.
So what did his fellow NFL players and teammates think of his performance on the track?
Here are some of the reactions on social media from the NFL community to Metcalf's blistering 100m sprint race.
NFL players reactions
Metcalf's remarkable speed on the gridiron
DK Metcalf burst onto the world stage when he chased down Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker to prevent him from scoring a pick-six defensive touchdown last October in Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks' star receiver was clocked at a top speed of 22.64 mph during the chase.
After the game, the USA Track and Field Twitter account welcomed DK Metcalf to come try out for the Olympics.
Last season, DK Metcalf caught 83 passes for a Seattle Seahawks franchise-record 1,303 yards with 10 touchdowns.