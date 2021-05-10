NFL players react to DK Metcalf's sprint race

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf took to the track yesterday to test his speed against some of the fastest men in the United States.

Metcalf ran a very competitive time of 10.36 to finish ninth in his 100-meter heat at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open in California. While he didn’t qualify for the Olympic Trials, Metcalf showed he has world-class pace on and off the football field.

He finished with the 15th fastest time among the group of 17 Olympic hopeful competitors.

The six-foot-four, 229-pounds NFL Pro Bowler could definitely make a run that that will take him to the Olympics, but as he told the Peacock broadcast after the race, he has NFL commitments to attend to.

“I’ve got minicamp to go to, like I said, just excited. They do this for a living. Its very different from football speed, from what I just realized."

Before yesterday’s race, DK Metcalf hadn’t competed in track and field since high school, which makes his performance all the more outstanding.

So what did his fellow NFL players and teammates think of his performance on the track?

Here are some of the reactions on social media from the NFL community to Metcalf's blistering 100m sprint race.

NFL players reactions

Anyone talkin bad about DK Metcalf is a hater. Boy lined up against professional track athletes who do this for a living and held his own. Although he finished 9th in his heat, 10.36 is sliding. Respect fam you an alien @dkm14 ✊🏾💯 might of been top 5 if it was 60 meters 🔥🔥🔥 — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) May 9, 2021

10.36 is crazy tho at that size!! Mad respect! @dkm14 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 9, 2021

Takes a lot of courage to step out on that track like @dkm14 is doing right now — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 9, 2021

That man is different! https://t.co/7DTd9AptJ9 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) May 9, 2021

10.36!! Qualified or not @dkm14 the 🐐 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 9, 2021

Truthfully I wish we had more DK’s in this world... you know that humble confidence, That God Confidence.... Each of us can be whatever we want, we should not listen to those who do not encourage to inspire us.... More Glory! @dkm14 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 9, 2021

Great start for @Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.



He ended up finishing his 100m heat in 9th with a time of 10.36.@usatf // #JourneyToGold pic.twitter.com/OSPrrMZFVe — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 9, 2021

Metcalf's remarkable speed on the gridiron

DK Metcalf burst onto the world stage when he chased down Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker to prevent him from scoring a pick-six defensive touchdown last October in Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks' star receiver was clocked at a top speed of 22.64 mph during the chase.

After the game, the USA Track and Field Twitter account welcomed DK Metcalf to come try out for the Olympics.

For everyone asking if we have a spot open on our relay team for @dkm14, @NFL players are welcome to come test their speed against real speed next year at the Olympic Trials. https://t.co/uSf2QVIf4j — USATF (@usatf) October 26, 2020

Last season, DK Metcalf caught 83 passes for a Seattle Seahawks franchise-record 1,303 yards with 10 touchdowns.