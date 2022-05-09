LOOK: NFL community gets together to celebrate Mother's Day

NFL teams and players come as one to celebrate the number one woman in our lives on Mother’s Day.

The Atlanta Falcons celebrated Mother's Day with a tweet of a photo of two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and his mom along with tweets from other Falcons players:

Five-time All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals shared a photo of his mother and grandmother:

The Philadelphia Eagles tweeted Happy Mother's Day from the family to ours:

#FlyEaglesFly Happy Mother's Day from our Eagles family to yours! Happy Mother's Day from our Eagles family to yours!#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/Zsy6MZVYZu

NFL free agent tight end Eric Ebron wished Happy Mother's Day, posting a picture of his wife, Gabriela Caminos, pregnant with a baby boy:

The Buffalo Bills wished all of the special Bills mom a Happy Mother's Day and appreciates everything they do:

We appreciate everything you do! Happy Mother's Day to all the special Bills moms out there.We appreciate everything you do! Happy Mother's Day to all the special Bills moms out there.We appreciate everything you do! 😊 https://t.co/0MVagd6VXm

NFL Executive Vice President and former Eagles defensive back Troy Vincent Sr. wished his grandmother, mother, and wife a Happy Mother's Day. Vincent says that he's grateful for all of these women helping him be the man he is today:

The Baltimore Ravens shared a photo of linebacker Daelin Hayes and his mother, saying how grateful he is for her and the sacrifices she made:

@DaelinHayes_IX "I will forever be grateful to my mom, for the sacrifices she made along the way. Today is really just about honoring her sacrifices." "I will forever be grateful to my mom, for the sacrifices she made along the way. Today is really just about honoring her sacrifices." @DaelinHayes_IX 💜 https://t.co/BO46dKHjSp

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted that today is the day we celebrate all of the beautiful mothers:

Michael Thomas @Cantguardmike . I’m going up for y’all today. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers. Today we celebrate y’all. I’m going up for y’all today. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers. Today we celebrate y’all ♥️. I’m going up for y’all today.

The New York Giants posted their wishes today, thanking them for all that they do. The photo in the tweet shows their top two draft picks in this year's draft, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal, with their moms:

New York Giants @Giants Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for all that you do Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for all that you do 💐💙 https://t.co/6yXNIT8Hee

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt shared a photo of himself with his mother on this special day:

A Story about NFL Rookie LB Nik Bonitto and His Mother

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto and his mom, Sandra Penn. Source: Denver Broncos

During this year's NFL Draft, Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto sat next to his mother, Sandra Penn, on a leather couch at his NFL Draft party. Penn worked from seven in the morning to three in the afternoon as a nurse, letting her to create a daily schedule with her two sons, Nik and his brother Gerrard:

"Getting up early to go to school, being able to take me and my brothers to different practices at times, just pushing me whenever she comes to my games or whenever she comes to my practices, just doing all those things," "It just kind of was surreal having her next to me, knowing all that she's put in for me."

After the Broncos drafted Bonitto in this year's draft, both himself and his mother walked around the team's facilities.

Mother's Day was then close to a week away, and Penn said she continually told Bonitto as they walked around the facility:

"This is the best Mother's Day gift that I could ever have had."

Happy Mother's Day to all of the amazing moms out there and enjoy your day.

