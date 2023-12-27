NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Week 17 scenarios for Chiefs, Bills, Texans and more

Only two weeks are remaining in the NFL regular season, and lots of teams have already been eliminated. Let's see how the playoff picture is shaking up for Week 17:

NFL Playoff Picture prior to Week 17: clinching scenarios available:

AFC Playoff Picture

Already qualified: Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns

They need a single win to guarantee an AFC wild card spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars

They have the tiebreaker over the Colts and the Texans in the AFC South race due to their head-to-head percentage.

Buffalo Bills

With an 89% chance of a playoff appearance, a win against the New England Patriots would practically guarantee them an AFC wild-card spot.

Kansas City Chiefs

A win would guarantee them the AFC West title for the eighth straight year.

Indianapolis Colts

If the Colts win their remaining two games, they would guarantee an AFC wild card spot. They have the tiebreaker over other teams due to the divisional tiebreaker, and if they finish 10-7, they'll have the best AFC record over all the possible 10-7 teams.

They can also win the AFC South if they get more wins than the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last two games.

Houston Texans

The Texans aren't qualifying currently, but they still have a good chance. They're tied with two teams for the division title, and they're also tied with the Colts over a wild card spot.

They can also win the AFC South if they get more wins than the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts in the last two games.

NFC Playoff Picture

Already qualified: Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The path is simple: if they beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, they'd guarantee an NFC South crown. They're also tied with the Seahawks and the Rams for the final two wild card spots, just in case.

Seattle Seahawks

The win against the Tennessee Titans was massive: they're now at the seventh seed with a one-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings. Two easy games to close the NFL regular season should help them.

Los Angeles Rams

If they beat the Giants, they'll be really close. But in order to clinch this week, they also need the Seahawks to lose and the Packers/Vikings game to finish in a tie, which is a rarity in the NFL.

