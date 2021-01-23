NFL playoff picks against the spread | NFL Conference Championships

When looking at the records of all four teams left in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs have the best overall record. The Chiefs ended the 2020 NFL Season with a 14-2 record. The crazy part is that the Chiefs are also the worst team out of the four against the spread.

With the other four teams having winning records against the spread lets take a look at how they all have matched up against the spread in the 2020 NFL Season.

Buffalo Bills (12-6) Against the NFL Spread

Buffalo Bills have the best record against the spread out of the four teams that are left. They are just ahead of the Green Bay Packers. Buffalo would cover the spread 11 times during their 16 game season.

Buffalo is currently 1-1 in the 2021 NFL Playoffs when it comes to covering the spread. With the spread only being (-3) against the Kansas City Chiefs the Bills are a safe pick. It would also be a safe pick for betters to take the over with the over/under sitting at 54 points.

Green Bay Packers (11-6) Against the NFL Spread

Green Bay Packers are currently sitting one game behind the Buffalo Bills against the spread. Green Bay can be known as the most consistent team in the NFL for the 2020 NFL Season. Packers covered the spread 10 times during the 2020 NFL Season.

Aaron Rodgers & the Packers.

Tom Brady & the Buccaneers. @kuhnj30 previews the legendary QB matchup in the NFC Championship Game 🎥@amfam | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/sqo1CbYJna — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 22, 2021

Currently the Packers are 1-0 against the spread in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The line for the game against the Buccaneers is (-3.5) which should be easily obtainable for the Packers. If the Packers and Bills win on Sunday and cover it will be a tough pick for betters in the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) Against the NFL Spread

Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2020 NFL Season with a record of (9-7) against the spread. The Buccaneers are the fourth best team in the NFL when it comes to covering the spread. They will be facing the third best team in covering the spread on Sunday.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are not looking at the spread on Sunday. They are looking for a trip to the Super Bowl and will do whatever is needed to get there. If betters are looking at the Buccaneers vs Packers game it would be smart to take the Packers and the points.

Kansas City Chiefs (7-10) Against the NFL Spread

Kansas City Chiefs finished the 2020 NFL Season with a (7-9) record against the spread. They are also currently (0-1) against the spread in the 2021 NFL Playoffs being favored by 10 points against Cleveland last weekend. Kansas City has the worst record out of the four teams left in the playoffs against the spread.

Let’s go do what we’ve been saying all along. #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/1hejexRNWP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2021

Kansas City recorded a (1-7) record against the spread in their final eight games of the 2020 NFL Season. With the Chiefs playing the Bills who finished tied for first against the spread it would be safe to pick against the Chiefs.