NFL Playoff Picture: Aaron Rodgers' Jets in panic mode, Joe Burrow's Bengals struggling 

The NFL Playoff Picture, with Week 10 all but in the books, is beginning to take shape.

The contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders, and the teams that could win the Super Bowl are making themselves known. There are eight weeks left for the struggling teams, but it's getting late. Here's how things look.

NFL Playoffs: Assessing AFC contenders

Right now, a few teams in the AFC look good to win it all. Despite a startling hiccup this week against a divisional rival, the Baltimore Ravens look like a complete team and stand at 7-3, the number two seed.

The Kansas City Chiefs may have the worst offense they've had in the Patrick Mahomes era, yet they're 7-2 and atop the AFC. Expect that to continue as their defense might be the best they've had in the Mahomes era. They remain atop the NFL standings as a result.

Currently, the entire AFC North is above .500, and only the Cincinnati Bengals sit outside the playoff picture. They're 5-4 after a loss to the Houston Texans, the team holding the last playoff spot. They will need to turn things around quickly.

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are on the outside looking in. The Jets have struggled mightily without Aaron Rodgers. By the time he returns, if he can and if he doesn't reinjure himself, it may be too late to make a genuine playoff push, considering the Jets schedule.

The Bills will likely turn it around, but they're going to have to outdo the Cleveland Browns, Bengals and Texans to earn a playoff spot, in all likelihood. The Bills schedule suggests it's possible.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins also hold playoff spots and lead their respective division.

NFL playoffs: Assessing NFC contenders

The Eagles look like a Super Bowl team.

In the NFC, the contenders are beginning to show themselves as well. The Philadelphia Eagles look unstoppable and could end up with the one seed that they own.

The Detroit Lions suffered an abysmal loss to the Ravens but have been good. They're 7-2 after a shootout win last week and look like a team that could make some noise.

Despite a brief three-week stumble, the San Francisco 49ers cannot be counted out. Before that, they looked like a team that could not be stopped, and if Brock Purdy is finally healty, they could win a lot more games.

By default, the New Orleans Saints are a playoff team. In the NFC South, three teams could win it, and it wouldn't be a surprise, but none of them are particularly good.

The Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys are also playoff teams. Each of them could make a run and win their division, but they all look good. Despite the Vikings being ravaged by injuries, they're on an incredible hot streak.

The NFL teams on the outside looking in stand very little chance of turning things around and making a real run.