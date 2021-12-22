NFL Playoff Picture: Cowboys climb as Cardinals' slide continues

The NFL playoff picture for the NFC took a huge turn after Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys were the big movers, jumping up to the number two seed at the expense of the Cardinals, who lost their second straight game.

The Packers stayed on top after narrowly beating the Ravens; the Buccaneers suffered a horror 9-0 loss to division rivals the New Orleans Saints; and the San Francisco 49ers are just quietly going about their business.

SK takes an in-depth look at the NFC playoff picture.

NFC Playoff Picture: Where do the teams rank?

#1 - Green Bay Packers (11-3)

This week: 31-30 W v Baltimore Ravens

Top performer: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5 rec, 98 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Saturday v Browns (4:30 pm ET, FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers scraped by the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens by a single point. A last-ditch effort to go for two instead of tying the game with 30 seconds left ended the contest as Green Bay kept their number one spot in the NFC playoff picture.

The Packers have already won their division and now look certain to stay at the top of the NFC. At this stage, the road to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

This week: 21-6 W v New York Giants

Top performer- Dalton Schultz (8 rec, 67 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday v Washington (8:20 pm ET, NBC, Peacock )

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys continue to win games but leave a lot to be desired when it comes to the offensive side of the football. Prescott & Co are still struggling mightily but are now the second seed.

The defense is starting to hit its stride, consistently getting multiple takeaways in each game. Trevon Diggs took his total to 10 interceptions on the season to lead the league.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)

This week: 9-0 L v New Orleans

Top performer: Ronald Jones (8 carries, 63 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Panthers, (1 pm ET, FOX)

A truly horrible night for Tom Brady and the Bucs. Getting shut out at home and losing three key players in Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is a huge blow.

With three games to go in the season, Brady and the Bucs need to move on and quick if they want to make a deep playoff run and defend their Super Bowl crown from last year.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals (10-4)

This week: 30-12 L v Detroit Lions

Top performer: Christian Kirk (9 rec, 94 yards. 1 TD)

Next week: Saturday v Colts, (8:15 pm ET, NFL Network)

The wheels appear to be falling off for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Consecutive losses saw them drop from number one seed to number four.

Another tough clash against the Colts awaits, and the Cardinals will need to steady the ship, otherwise the Rams can overtake them as division leaders, putting Arizona's playoff spot in jeopardy.

#5 - Los Angeles Rams (10-4)

This week: 20-10 W v Seattle

Top performer: Cooper Kupp (9 rec, 136 yards, 2 TD)

Next week: Sunday @ Vikings (1 pm ET, FOX)

Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams are now hot on the heels of the Arizona Cardinals after accounting for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Cooper Kupp continued his incredible season with another 100-yard receiving day. He has now gone past the 100-yard mark in nine games this season. The Rams are positioning themselves for a deep playoff push.

#6 - San Francisco 49ers (8-6)

This week: 31-13 W v Atlanta

Top performer: Jeffery Wilson (22 carries, 110 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Thursday @ Titans (8:20 pm ET, NFL Network)

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers continue to sneak along in the NFC. The 49ers have won seven out of their last eight game and stay as the number six seed.

With George Kittle heating up with another 90+ yard receiving game and the running game with Wilson doing good things, the 49ers are a dangerous proposition for any team come playoff time.

#7 - Minnesota Vikings (7-7)

This week: 17-9 W v Chicago

Top performer: Dalvin Cook (28 carries, 89 yards)

Next week: Sunday v Rams (1 pm ET, FOX)

The Vikings' win over the Bears did not win many admirers, but Kirk Cousins is keeping his team in the hunt for a playoff berth. Dalvin Cook is the one player that makes the Vikings a playoff team, and their opponents will have to stop him at any cost.

The defense played well against the Bears, forcing them into several third- and fourth-down tries in which they stopped Justin Fields time and time again.

Current NFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 Green Bay (bye)

No. 7 Minnesota @ No. 2 Dallas

No. 6 San Francisco @ No. 3 Tampa Bay

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 4 Arizona

