NFL Simulated Season Predictor 2021: Who will win Super Bowl LVI 

New York Giants v Los Angeles Rams
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 06 Jun 2021

The 2021-2022 NFL season is three short months away from kick-off. Using playoffpredictor.com, we have simulated the 2021-2022 NFL season and playoffs. Let's take a look at how the 2021-2022 NFL regular season and postseason turned out.

2021-2022 NFL Simulated Season Division Results

AFC North

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns: 12-5

Baltimore Ravens: 10-7

Cincinnati Bengals: 8-9

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4-13

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are the two teams that will represent the AFC North in the playoffs. Cleveland will make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in their franchise history. They'll also win the AFC North for the first time since coming back in the NFL.

AFC South

Detroit Lions v Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans: 12-5

Indianapolis Colts: 11-6

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6-11

Houston Texans: 4-13

The Tennessee Titans will win the AFC South for the second straight year in 2021. Indianapolis is still going to make the playoffs and play a road game in the Wild Card round.

AFC East

Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills: 16-1

Miami Dolphins: 11-6

New York Jets: 6-10-1

New England Patriots: 5-12

The Buffalo Bills will repeat as AFC East champions and will be joined in the playoffs by the Miami Dolphins. New England will miss the playoffs for the second straight season for the first time in 20+ years.

AFC West

Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Chiefs: 16-1

Las Vegas Raiders: 8-9

Denver Broncos: 6-11

Los Angeles Chargers: 3-14

The AFC West is the only AFC division that has one playoff team. Kansas City will represent the division in this year's playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and company are looking to get revenge on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFC North

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers: 14-3

Chicago Bears: 9-8

Detroit Lions: 5-12

Minnesota Vikings: 4-13

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will win the NFC North division in 2021. The Chicago Bears will join the Packers as the two teams to represent the AFC North in the NFL playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
New York Giants: 11-6

Dallas Cowboys: 8-9

Philadelphia Eagles: 7-10

Washington Football Team: 4-13

The New York Giants will have a bounce-back season in 2021. New York made many upgrades to its roster, which will pay off. The Giants will be the only team from the AFC East to make the NFL playoffs.

NFC South

Super Bowl LV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15-2

Carolina Panthers: 8-9

Atlanta Falcons: 5-11-1

New Orleans Saints: 5-12

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will lose only two games during the 2021-2022 season. The NFC South is only the second division to have one team represent them in the NFL playoffs.

NFC West

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams: 13-4

Seattle Seahawks: 10-7

San Francisco 49ers: 9-8

Arizona Cardinals: 6-11

The NFC West is the best division in the NFC. Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco will represent the NFC West in the NFL playoffs. The 49ers will have a bounce-back season after a 2020 season that was full of injuries.

2021-2022 NFL Playoff Game Simulations

AFC Wild Card Matchups

(7) Baltimore Ravens vs. (2) Kansas City Chiefs

(6) Miami Dolphins vs. (3) Tennessee Titans

(5) Indianapolis Colts vs. (4) Cleveland Browns

NFC Wild Card Matchups

(7) San Francisco 49ers vs. (2) Green Bay Packers

(6) Chicago Bears vs. (3) Los Angeles Rams

(5) Seattle Seahawks vs. (4) New York Giants

AFC Divisional Round Matchups

(7) Baltimore Ravens vs. (1) Buffalo Bills

(6) Miami Dolphins vs. (5) Indianapolis Colts

NFC Divisional Round Matchups

(5) Seattle Seahawks vs. (1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(3) Los Angeles Rams vs. (2) Green Bay Packers

AFC Championship Matchup

(7) Baltimore Ravens vs. (5) Indianapolis Colts

NFC Championship Matchup

(2) Green Bay Packers vs. (1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LVI

(1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (7) Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl Champion: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 NFL Draft Order

  1. Los Angeles Chargers
  2. Minnesota Vikings
  3. Houston Texans
  4. Washington Football Team
  5. Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. Detroit Lions
  7. New England Patriots
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Atlanta Falcons
  10. Denver Broncos
  11. Jacksonville Jaguars
  12. Arizona Cardinals
  13. New York Jets
  14. Philadelphia Eagles
  15. Dallas Cowboys
  16. Carolina Panthers
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Las Vegas Raiders
  19. San Francisco 49ers
  20. Chicago Bears
  21. New York Giants
  22. Cleveland Browns
  23. Tennessee Titans
  24. Kansas City Chiefs
  25. Seattle Seahawks
  26. Miami Dolphins
  27. Los Angeles Rams
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Indianapolis Colts
  30. Green Bay Packers
  31. Baltimore Ravens
  32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Edited by Rohit Mishra
NFL Schedule 2021
