NFL Power Rankings: AFC West, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs Are Dominating The AFC West

It was a rough NFL Week 12 for the AFC West. Three out of the division's four teams lost their games on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos were both blown out by NFC South teams. The division went 1-3, as the Kansas City Chiefs won their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs were clearly up to the task against the Buccaneers. Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes both had huge games. The Buccaneers tried to fight back, but the Chiefs walked away as the only AFC West team to win a game in NFL Week 12.

Lets take a look at the AFC West Power Rankings for NFL Week 13.

4) Los Angeles Chargers (3-8)

The Los Angeles Chargers check in at number four again in the AFC West Power Rankings. The Chargers faced the Buffalo Bills last week, and Los Angeles put together a lackluster first half. They punted on five out of their six opening drives against the Bills.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert has won back to back #NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month Awards.

The Chargers had more total yards than the Bills and more first downs. They also won the time of possession. But Los Angeles relied on their passing game too much. Justin Herbert threw the football 52 times against Buffalo. That's one reason why the Chargers fell to the Bills 27-17. With another disappointing loss, the Chargers are currently stuck at the bottom of the AFC West.

3) Denver Broncos (4-7)

The Broncos were the talk of the NFL last week. All three of their quarterbacks were ruled out due to COVID-19. So Denver had to use emergency quarterback Kendall Hinton to play quarterback on Sunday.

“As the only two 'Instant Quarterbacks' in NFL history, we have a strong connection, thanks to our shared experience. I’m proud of how you stepped up for your teammates.”



Former Baltimore Colts RB & emergency QB Tom Matte pens letter to @Kendall_Hinton2

Given this obstacle, the Broncos struggled against the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos offense only recorded 112 total yards. They rushed for 100 yards and only passed for 12 more. With an offense that couldn't move downfield, the Broncos fell to the Saints 31-3. Denver could be looking at a difficult stretch run, as they could be limited by their lack of healthy QBs.

2) Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

The Raiders were be the second team in the AFC West that was blown out by the NFC South. The Raiders had their worst performance of the NFL season on Sunday. Las Vegas failed to score a single touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

One to forget.

The Raiders offense struggled all game, and Derek Carr threw a pick-six. Plus, the Raiders defense gave up more than 40 points in another disappointing performance. After this 43-6 loss, the Raiders are slowly falling out of the NFL playoffs. Still, they're a step above the Broncos and the Chargers.

1) Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

The Chiefs put together an offensive clinic in Week 12 of the NFL season. Hill and Mahomes had impressive games against the Buccaneers. Hill recorded 269 receiving yards and scored three touchdowns. Mahomes racked up 462 passing yards and three touchdowns of his own.

No surprise here as @cheetah earns offensive player of the week!

The Chiefs have the opportunity in NFL Week 13 to clinch a playoff birth. They can also clinch the AFC West with a Raiders loss. The Chiefs have enjoyed a successful season so far. Now, they're well on their way to winning the AFC again.