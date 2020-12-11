NFL Power Rankings: NFC West, Week 14

The NFL NFC West had a tough Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season. The Los Angeles Rams were the only team to come away with a victory. The NFL NFC West is becoming a heated race between two teams. Heading into Week 14 of the 2020 NFL Season, the battle at the top remains quite close.

Lets take a look at how the NFL NFC West Power Rankings turned out after Week 13 of the 2020 NFL Season.

4) San Francisco 49ers (5-7) are looking up at the rest of the NFL NFC West

The San Francisco 49ers have been through the wringer during the 2020 NFL Season. External circumstances forced them to play their home game against the Buffalo Bills in Arizona. Plus, the 49ers have dealt with more injuries than seemingly everyone else. Still, San Francisco has tried to persevere. They haven't been eliminated from playoff contention yet, and they're only one game back.

San Francisco is still in the hunt, but they have a huge game coming up in three weeks. The day after Christmas, the 49ers will play the Arizona Cardinals in a game that could potentially put them in the NFL Playoffs. This development would be a great late Christmas present for the 49ers. But a loss would likely seal their fate in what has been a trying 2020 NFL season.

3) Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

The Arizona Cardinals are increasingly deflating with each passing week. They have dropped three straight games, and two of these losses were to division rivals. In their most recent game against the Rams, Arizona lost 34-24.

The Cardinals will need to step up and play solid football like they did earlier this season. If not, they could be watching the 2020 NFL Playoffs from their couches. The Cardinals are heading to New York to face the red-hot Giants in Week 14. This game could be the beginning of the end of Arizona's season if they walk away on the losing side. They're still afloat in the playoff race, but time is running out.

2) Seattle Seahawks (8-4)

The Seattle Seahawks suffered one of the toughest losses in their 2020 NFL Season last week. The Giants came into Seattle and stole a huge road victory when no one expected them to. This loss to the Giants dropped the Seahawks out of first place in the NFL NFC West.

The Seahawks have a big game in three weeks when they face the Rams. There, Seattle will look to avenge their previous loss to the Rams and move back into first place. Right now, both teams are 8-4. Seattle has a golden opportunity to take a decisive lead in the NFL NFC West in that game. Otherwise, they'll need star QB Russell Wilson to work his magic and lead them to the playoffs.

1) The Los Angeles Rams (8-4) Narrowly Lead The NFL NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a huge road win against the Cardinals. The win against Arizona solidified the Rams' standing in the NFL NFC West division race. Los Angeles got some help from the Giants when New York went into Seattle and shocked the Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams are heading into a Week 14 matchup on Thursday against a tough New England Patriots team. Then, they'll face the winless New York Jets. The Rams could head into their Week 16 meeting with the Seahawks on a three-game winning streak. If they do, they'll likely have a playoff spot all but wrapped up by this crucial game.