NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Where does every AFC team stand?

Week 14 has concluded. Here are the latest AFC power rankings. The Miami Dolphins continue to surprise the entire league with their fifth straight win and their biggest jump to date in this week's power rankings. A thrilling match in the snow on Monday Night Football between the Bills and Patriots secured the #1 spot even further.

AFC Power Rankings Week 14: Who has claimed the #1 spot?

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

#16 - Houston Texans - (2-10)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: vs. Seattle Seahawks

There is little to say about the Texans, other than their season is officially over as they are the first team in the entire league to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Not even the 1-9-1 Lions have been eliminated. That's how bad this Texans team is.

#15 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (2-10)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. Tennessee Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the same light as the Texans, as they have nothing to play for any more this season. They take on the Titans next week and could just want to make life more difficult by beating them like they did with the Bills earlier in the season. No major changes for them in this week's power rankings.

#14 - New York Jets - (3-9)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. New Orleans Saints

The New York Jets nearly jumped in the power rankings as they were beating the Eagles in the first quarter of their game and looked to be more competitive, but that all went away fast, and they were, once again, dominated by their opponent. The Jets need some crucial pieces to be relevant in 2022.

#13 - Las Vegas Raiders - (6-6)

Previous Rank: 10

Next Week: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

With the Las Vegas Raiders falling so much in this week's power rankings it may seem like blasphemy, but their team is a mess.

Derek Carr seems to be the only one pulling his weight, and without Darren Waller, the team suffered greatly and lost to the WFT. It doesn't look like this team has what it takes to make the playoffs this season.

#12 - Denver Broncos - (6-6)

Previous Rank: 8

Next Week: vs. Detroit Lions

There is so much belief that the Broncos can rebound from their losing ways and get back into the favor of the playoffs, but they keep finding ways to shoot themselves in the foot. Sunday's game was a perfect example, as Bridgewater threw two costly interceptions and the Chiefs steamrolled the Broncos. The Broncos have mightily fallen in this week's power rankings.

#11 - Cleveland Browns - (6-6)

Previous Rank: 11

Next Week: vs. Baltimore Ravens

The good news is that the Cleveland Browns got to rest this week and didn't fall in the power rankings. The bad news is teams jumped over the Browns into coveted playoff wild-card spots. The Browns have an important matchup with the Ravens next and will need to beat them to rebound their season and playoff hopes.

#10 - Pittsburgh Steelers - (6-5-1)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Ben Roethlisberger effectively threw the NFL world into a tizzy by underhandedly announcing his retirement.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ben Roethlisberger expects this season to be his last as quarterback of the Steelers, per @AdamSchefter Ben Roethlisberger expects this season to be his last as quarterback of the Steelers, per @AdamSchefter https://t.co/Fju4XJlRln

Those rumors were further felt as he was left in tears by the Steelers narrowly beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. It was an important win that kept the Steelers in the conversation for the playoffs and gave them a nice little jump in this week's power rankings.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe