NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Mahomes’ Chiefs slip, Hurts’ Eagles tumble, Dak Prescott’s Cowboys get bragging rights

Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes generated massive wrinkles to their standings in the NFL hierarchy of power in Week 14. Mahomes is now 1-3 in his last four games and could be one loss away from generating panic in Kansas City. Meanwhile, it's sunny skies and good vibes for the Cowboys, who humbled the Eagles further on Sunday Night Football.

Here's a look at the power rankings of all 32 NFL teams, from Mahomes' Chiefs to Young's Panthers.

Week 15 NFL Power Rankings

15] Green Bay Packers (6-6)

The Green Bay Packers are generating new Jordan Love believers daily. He's not Patrick Mahomes, but after a sluggish start, the team is close to reaching the playoffs in their first season without Aaron Rodgers. Who would have thought that two months ago?

14] Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

On Thursday Night Football, The Steelers might have suffered the worst defeat of the week and season to the New England Patriots. Mitchell Trubisky is not Mahomes, and even if Kenny Pickett were to come back tomorrow, massive questions linger for Mike Tomlin.

13] Denver Broncos (7-6)

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos took care of business against Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and Easton Stick. They ended a road division loss streak dating back to 2019. The Broncos' offense looked creative, and aside from a few drops (Jerry Jeudy, cough), it was one of their most complete wins of the season.

12] Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

The Colts have managed to tread water with backup Gardner Minshew, but many have expected the backup quarterback to hit a wall before the season's end. He's hanging in there, but losing in mighty fashion to the seemingly Mahomes-led Bengals is not a good look.

11] Cleveland Browns (8-5)

Joe Flacco, with a top NFL defense, is drawing flashbacks to 2012 when the quarterback won the Super Bowl with the Ravens. The expectations are not nearly as lofty here, but Flacco is now locked in as the starter for the rest of the season.

10] Houston Texans (7-6)

The Texans spent a first-round pick to avoid Davis Mills, but the franchise was forced to trot him out in the team's worst loss of the year to the New York Jets. CJ Stroud looked like a rookie in the game before the injury. It will be up to the team to prove that he's not hitting a rookie wall.

9] Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

The Jaguars could easily win out but also lose out. Trevor Lawrence has been far from prime Patrick Mahomes this season, and his health remains a question mark.

8] Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

Patrick Mahomes is now tied for the most losses in a single season careerwise. He can blame the zebras all he wants. However, until his wide receivers match up to his level, he'll have a tough time giving Travis Kelce what might be his final ring.

7] Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Josh Allen appears to be back. He's been shaky, as have other parts of the team. Chemistry questions and scandals have marred the franchise this season, but they're alive in the playoff hunt.

6] Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

It seems the league is simply taking turns at knocking down the Eagles. After starting red-hot, the team falls in danger of limping into the playoffs, which is never a good sign for a deep playoff run.

5] Detroit Lions (9-4)

Jared Goff at Lions Saints Football

The Detroit Lions exploded in the second half of last year and proved that it was not a mirage in the desert. However, they're not quite the class of the NFC, as Goff has put up some stinkers this year, including a loss to the Chicago Bears.

4] Miami Dolphins (9-3)

The Dolphins, led by Mahomes' former receiver Tyreek Hill, are still consistent. They haven't been perfect, but they sit near the top of the AFC playoff race.

3] Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

The Cowboys just had their biggest win of the season. They would have guaranteed losing the division with a loss in primetime, but they coasted to victory over Jalen Hurts. Now, the team can chase the top seed in the NFC.

2] Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

Lamar Jackson got his money, and he's earning it this year. The Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC. They also proved on Sunday that they have a special teams unit to be feared.

1] San Francisco 49ers (10-3)

Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy are to be feared. Kyle Shanahan's unit finds a way every year to be a top contender in the conference. And they have done it once again. The playoff experience now dots the entire roster heading into the playoffs. Look out.

Best of the rest in the NFL

The Bengals and Rams are surging, making a case to jump into the top 15. However, they're just waiting for another top-15 team to slip. At the bottom, the Panthers and Patriots are begging for April.

16] Cincinnati Bengals

17] Los Angeles Rams

18] Seattle Seahawks

19] Minnesota Vikings

20] Las Vegas Raiders

21] Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22] Los Angeles Chargers

23] New Orleans Saints

24] Atlanta Falcons

25] Washington Commanders

26] Tennessee Titans

27] Arizona Cardinals

28] Chicago Bears

29] New York Jets

30] New England Patriots

31] New York Giants

32] Carolina Panthers