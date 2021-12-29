NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where does every NFC team stand?

The NFC Power Rankings continue to take shape entering Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. There are just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Teams are battling for position as the NFL playoffs approach. Here's how the NFC stacks up this week.

NFC Power Rankings: Teams struggling the most

NFC teams ranked #16-#13 in the Week 17 Power Rankings of the 2021 NFL season.

#16 - Detroit Lions (2-12-1)

Last week: #16

Next week: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions are an easy selection for last place in the NFC Power Rankings. They have the worst record in the conference and second worst in the NFL. They continue to play hard down the stretch, as both of their wins this season have come in the last four weeks.

#15 - New York Giants (4-11)

Last week: #14

Next week: vs. Chicago Bears

Zach Gelb @ZachGelb



@WFAN660 The next Giants GM should be the only one who decides if Joe Judge and Daniel Jones return next season. The next Giants GM should be the only one who decides if Joe Judge and Daniel Jones return next season. @WFAN660 https://t.co/x4qEjYy62D

The New York Giants continue to plummet down the Power Rankings as they have now lost four games straight. They will have big decisions to make after the season. The futures of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are uncertain.

#14 - Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Last week: #13

Next week: vs. New Orleans Saints

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



"I'm just so let down because the city of Charlotte has been good to me." Cam Newton was asked about today possibly being his last home game with the #Panthers . He said he had a moment on the sideline where he thought of a bunch of his former teammates."I'm just so let down because the city of Charlotte has been good to me." Cam Newton was asked about today possibly being his last home game with the #Panthers. He said he had a moment on the sideline where he thought of a bunch of his former teammates. "I'm just so let down because the city of Charlotte has been good to me." https://t.co/PyqkAixK89

The Carolina Panthers have lost their last five consecutive games. They have the longest active losing streak in the NFC. Sam Darnold and Cam Newton have both struggled this season. The Panthers will need to evaluate the quarterback position this offseason.

#13 - Seattle Seahawks (5-10)

Last week: #12

Next week: vs. Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most disappointing teams this year. They expected to be towards the top of the NFC, but instead, they are towards the bottom. NFL rumors have been heating up that this could be Russell Wilson's last season with the team.

