NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Where does every AFC team stand?

The AFC power rankings race is on. Week 7 is set to start this Thursday, and there is currently a battle for last place. Usually, the competition matters towards the top of the list, but there are some clear-cut winners that have been emerging week after week, solidifying their spots at the top of the power rankings.

Bottom of the barrel: AFC teams like the Jets, the Texans, the Dolphins and the Jaguars have all been trying to outdo one another as the worst teams in the league. It's a sad state of affairs as the AFC is usually more of a competitive conference.

Here's a look at the AFC power rankings heading into Week 7.

AFC Power Rankings Week 7: Which team is the worst in the league?

#16 Houston Texans (1-5)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. Arizona Cardinals

There is finally a team worse off in the AFC than the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans might effectively be tanking their entire season to lock up the #1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Should they find a trading partner for Deshaun Watson, the Texans could do well by rebuilding their entire team come next season. They have to do something, as this season is as good as gone.

#15 Miami Dolphins (1-5)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Miami Dolphins are currently stuck near the bottom of the AFC at #14. They let their season woes continue by losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were winless. The bright line in the Dolphins arsenal is Tua Tagovailoa, who returned from injury in Week 6. The Dolphins will need to find a way to turn their season around, as they are currently ranked close to the bottom in every offensive category.

#14 New York Jets (1-4)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. New England Patriots

You can't drop too far in the power rankings if you don't play a game. The New York Jets are one of the only AFC teams that were lucky enough to get a Week 6 bye. However, such an early bye week might come back to haunt them. The Jets seem to be nearing a turnaround as far as being one of the worst teams in the league is concerned. They can prove that point by beating the Patriots next week.

#13 Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: bye

The Jaguars have won their first game and have effectively jumped up three spots in this week's power rankings. That may seem like a bit of a stretch, but the Jags don't have nearly the worst numbers in defense and offense through the AFC.

The bye week might spark more confidence in the Jaguars, especially after beating the Dolphins.

#12 Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Indianapolis Colts are staying put at their #12 position, even though they finally logged a much needed win. That win happened to be against the worst teams in the AFC, so there's not much to write home about. The Colts, however, could be finding a way to turn things around. The 49ers will certainly test their resolve next week.

#11 New England Patriots (2-4)

Previous Rank: 11

Next Week: vs. New York Jets

The New England Patriots also remain in their previously occupied #11 spot. They would have climbed the power rankings had they beaten the Dallas Cowboys in overtime, but a costly blown coverage play allowed the Cowboys to score a touchdown.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL "I think we're at a point now in this season where the conservatism of the head coach is actually holding this team back." @minakimes on how Bill Belichick is affecting the Patriots. "I think we're at a point now in this season where the conservatism of the head coach is actually holding this team back." @minakimes on how Bill Belichick is affecting the Patriots. https://t.co/DDtdseu9Hq

To their credit, the Patriots did keep pace with one of the best teams in the NFC.

#10 Denver Broncos (3-3)

Previous Rank: 6

Next Week: vs. Cleveland Browns

The fall from grace has been steady for the Denver Broncos. Teddy Bridgewater was one of the bright spots for the team, but since returning from a concussion, he's thrown four interceptions. That isn't ideal by any means. The Broncos are on a three-game losing skid, and all three have been against high-level teams. Even with the injury to Baker Mayfield, should the Broncos lose to the Browns next week, it might spell trouble for the Broncos' playoff hopes.

