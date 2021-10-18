NFL Twitter reacts to Jaguars' first win after 20-game losing streak

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally won their first game since September 2020 after they beat the Miami Dolphins by a 23-20 scoreline in London. It was their first regular season win since Week 1 of last season, when they pulled off an upset win against the Indianapolis Colts.

The win brought some calm for the Jacksonville camp, as the distractions caused by Urban Meyer following the Week 4 loss can now be put to bed after the coach won his first-ever NFL game. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence played a good game and also noted his first win in the pros.

Fans went crazy on Twitter after Jacksonville finally ended their 20-game streak:

Rev. Eric Dunn @ericvdunn Love starting every offensive drive with “the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars, 20 straight losses” we get it Love starting every offensive drive with “the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars, 20 straight losses” we get it

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman The #Jaguars went from 0 FGs all year to making 3, including 2 from 50+ to win the game against the #Dolphins They had lost 20 in a row previously. The #Jaguars went from 0 FGs all year to making 3, including 2 from 50+ to win the game against the #Dolphins They had lost 20 in a row previously. https://t.co/gcaHWCdmun

Dilla @E_Dilla The Jaguars won the game 23-20. The last time there was score of 23-20 in the NFL the New York Jets beat the Los Angeles Rams. Ironically the same game that moved the Jaguars into the first pick where they selected Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars won the game 23-20. The last time there was score of 23-20 in the NFL the New York Jets beat the Los Angeles Rams. Ironically the same game that moved the Jaguars into the first pick where they selected Trevor Lawrence.

Omar Kelly @OmarKelly Dolphins lose after being outsmarted in the game's final seconds 23-20, giving the Jaguars the season's first win. Dolphins lose after being outsmarted in the game's final seconds 23-20, giving the Jaguars the season's first win. https://t.co/ki5tGuY4VK

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The Jaguars made 0 FGs on the season coming into this game.They made 2 FGs from 50+ in the 4th quarter and won to snap a 20 game losing streak.FOOTBALL. The Jaguars made 0 FGs on the season coming into this game.They made 2 FGs from 50+ in the 4th quarter and won to snap a 20 game losing streak.FOOTBALL.

Can the Jaguars turn around their situation for the 2021 season?

Now that Jacksonville has finally turned a corner and snapped the long losing streak, can they build some momentum for the second half of the season?

It's difficult to see the team fighting for a playoff spot because, well, they just aren't good enough for that. Over the first five weeks, it was clear that this Jacksonville roster, although with some talented pieces, still struggles in most areas. There's not a lot of good pass rushers, the defense altogether isn't good and the offensive line is a major cause for concern regarding Trevor Lawrence's health.

It's great that the Jaguars have snapped their long losing streak, and yes, the mood around Jacksonville will be much happier these days. However, this is still a team in progress and that's far from competing for a ring or even a playoff spot. At least the pressure is off from Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence's shoulders.

On the other hand, man, what a disappointing season for the Dolphins. This was a team supposed to fight for a playoff spot after two great years of rebuilding under Brian Flores' leadership, but they are now in a five-game losing streak and it doesn't look like it's going to end anytime soon - if they can't beat Jacksonville, then how would you trust them to beat anybody else?

Something has to change with this Dolphins team. The defense has regressed badly, the offensive line can't block anybody and Tua Tagovailoa's health is once again a problem for the franchise. Miami has to figure out what's wrong because the season is going south quickly.

