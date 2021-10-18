3 things the Jaguars did right to pick up their first win of the 2021 NFL season 

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins took each other on today as they traveled to London as part of the NFL's International Series.

This was the 8th time the Jaguars have traveled to London to play a game, which is the most amongst all NFL teams. On top of extending their international travel streak, the Jaguars also snapped their 20 games losing streak by defeating the Dolphins with a final score of 23-20.

Here's a look at three things the Jaguars did right to pick up their first win of the season.

How did the Jaguars defeat the Dolphins?

Have an effective kicking game

On top of being a 0-5 team, having lost 20 games since the 2020 season, the Jaguars also had an abysmal kicking game heading into Week 6.

Through six games, the Jaguars had not effectively kicked a field goal. Not a single one. That was rectified today as kicker Matthew Wright was perfect for his 3/3 kicks on the day. His longest field goal of the day was for 54 yards.

Wright was instrumental in the Jaguars' win as he kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of regulation. His 11 points were a huge reason the Jaguars escaped with a win.

Attack the Dolphins secondary

The Dolphins came into the game without their starting cornerbacks Byron Jones and Xavien Howard. With both of their star secondary players being sidelined, it would have been smart to attack the secondary with every chance they could muster. Coach Meyer did just that as Lawrence often targeted Marvin Jones, who brought in 100 yards and one touchdown.

Without Jones and Howard, the Dolphins had to rely on Noah Igbinoghene, who has struggled all of the preseason and the regular season. As shown in the video, Lawrence had a field day targeting receivers who matched up with Igbinoghene.

Lean on the running game

Although the Jaguars were only successful in amassing 84 yards through their rushing game, James Robinson had a respectable day in which he accounted for 73 yards. His 4.3 rushing yards per attempt was crucial in allowing the Jaguars to move the chains.

The Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the league when attempting to stop the rush. They are currently allowing 133 yards rushing per game, and the Jaguars attempted to take full advantage of that.

