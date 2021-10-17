Bend it like Beckham: Watch Jaguars kicker nail crazy 54-yard field goal to tie game against Dolphins

Entering Week 6, the Jacksonville Jaguars had yet to score a field goal in their 0-5 winless drought. It's a tough start to maintain, especially when winless through the first month of the season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to London for the NFL's second international game this season against the Miami Dolphins.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright kicked the Jaguars' first field goal of the 2021 NFL season in the first half of the game. The late game-tying field goal has NFL fans back home and across the pond talking all about it.

WATCH: Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright's 54 field goal to tie the game

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright nailed a 54-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to tie the Miami Dolphins. The kick was a career-high distance for the young kicker.

Not only was the kick good from 54 yards, but it took on a slight curve, bending through the goal posts. The kick left the Jaguars sidelines relieved and the Dolphins sidelines confused as the football originally looked as if it was headed wide right.

The Jacksonville Jaguars went on to defeat the Miami Dolphins 23-20 with another long kick off the foot of Wright, this time a 53-yard field goal. That gave the Jaguars their first win of the season and stopped a 20 game losing streak dating back to last season.

It was the first NFL win for head coach Urban Meyer and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Wright went 3 for 3 in Sunday's early morning game from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Wright was just signed to the Jaguars' active roster earlier this month.

He made his first appearance last week, missing an extra point for the Jaguars. This week, Wright is the hero of the team, helping to stop the losing streak.

Who is Matthew Wright?

Matthew Wright was the kicker for the UCF Knights and was an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was later signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (after the draft).

He was released by the Steelers and even had a short stint with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers before rejoining the Steelers in 2020.

Wright made three appearances with the Steelers late in the 2020 NFL season. He was signed by the Detroit Lions in the offseason but did not make the final roster cuts. Wright remained a free agent until being signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 27, 2021.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

