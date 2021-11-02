NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Where does every AFC team stand?

Week 9 power rankings have arrived, and some teams are on the move. The Patriots seem to be putting things together, while the Texans and Dolphins remain in a battle to see who is the rightful worst team in the league.

Teams will need to start separating themselves from the pack for the inevitable playoff push.

Here's a look at the AFC power rankings heading into Week 9.

AFC Power Rankings Week 9: How far have the Patriots and Titans climbed?

#16 - Houston Texans - (1-7)

Previous Rank: 16

Next Week: vs. Miami Dolphins

The Houston Texans are a team that seems deadset on not winning any further games this season. Every week, they are destroyed by their opponents, and their season just seems to be a lost cause at this point.

They could just be waiting to see what compensation they may receive for Deshaun Watson today. Not that trading him will equal wins.

#15 - Miami Dolphins - (1-7)

Previous Rank: 15

Next Week: vs. Houston Texans

The Miami Dolphins are a team that just can't seem to get out of its way. Perhaps it is the pressure of the team tip-toeing around the eventual trade for Deshaun Watson? Either way, the Dolphins are just not a good team by any means but are at least attempting to remain competitive.

They will continue to remain at the bottom of the power rankings.

#14 - Jacksonville Jaguars - (1-6)

Previous Rank: 13

Next Week: vs. Buffalo Bills

Having a week off was supposed to be beneficial, but the Jaguars have just fallen in the power rankings and are back to their losing ways. They did play a Seattle Seahawks team that is also beginning to put things together, but they are still missing Russell Wilson.

The Jaguars just might need to rebuild their team in 2022.

#13 - New York Jets - (2-5)

Previous Rank: 14

Next Week: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The New York Jets have won two games this season, and the odd thing is that those two teams they beat happen to be some of the best in the league.

The Jets shocked everyone when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Especially since they were with their second-string quarterback, Mike White, who lit the Bengals up for 400 yards.

They have jumped up a bit in this week's power rankings.

#12 - Indianapolis Colts - (3-5)

Previous Rank: 9

Next Week: vs. New York Jets

The Colts have dropped a good number of spots in this week's rankings, but that is directly related to their wins against lesser opponents. The Dolphins, Texans, and 49ers all have losing records, and the Colts have fallen to the more competitive teams.

Should they begin to beat playoff contenders, they will remain in the upper echelon of the AFC power rankings.

#11 - Denver Broncos - (4-4)

Previous Rank: 12

Next Week: vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Denver Broncos have snapped their losing streak, granted they beat the Washington Football Team, but a win is a win. And with that, a small jump in the power rankings is what they also achieved.

The Broncos will take on the Cowboys next week, and it would be impressive if they can come away with another important win.

#10 - Kansas City Chiefs - (4-4)

Previous Rank: 11

Next Week: vs. Green Bay Packers

The Chiefs won a very important game on Monday night against the New York Giants. Although the Chiefs stalled many times on their drives and barely did enough to beat the Giants, they do still have Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs "Our guys battled. They didn't give up on each other." "Our guys battled. They didn't give up on each other."

Also, the newly acquired Melvin Ingram should help this defense quite a bit, and that has helped them climb one spot in the power rankings.

