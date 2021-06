NFL pre-season schedule 2021: Team-by-team schedule

The 2021-2022 NFL preseason is slated to kick off with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The two historic franchises will meet in the NFL Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on August 5, 2021. With the NFL opening their stadiums to full capacity in the 2021-2022 season, fans will be champing at the bit to watch live football in person.

2021-2022 NFL preseason schedule for all 32 NFL teams

Here's a look at the entire 2021 NFL preseason schedule team-by-team.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 1: Friday, August 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 10:00 PM EST

Week 2: Friday, August 20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 PM EST (ESPN)

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 at New Orleans Saints, 8:00 PM EST

Atlanta Falcons

Week 1: Friday, August 13 vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 at Miami Dolphins, 7:00 PM EST

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:00 PM EST (NBC)

Baltimore Ravens

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 vs. New Orleans Saints, 7:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 at Carolina Panthers, 7:00 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 at Washington Football Team, 6:00 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Buffalo Bills

Week 1: Friday, August 13 at Detroit Lions, 7:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Carolina Panthers

Week 1: Sunday, August 15 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 7:00 PM EST

Week 3: Friday, August 27 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Chicago Bears

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 at Tennessee Titans, 7:00 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 PM EST

Week 2: Friday, August 20 at Washington Football Team, 8:00 PM EST

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:00 PM EST (CBS)

IT'S HERE! πŸ’₯ The Legends Pack - 2021 Schedule Edition



NO FEES on single game tickets: https://t.co/6cOJ2vIIDz pic.twitter.com/dPKZen2Cay β€” Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2021

Cleveland Browns

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:00 PM EST

Week 2: Sunday, August 22 vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM EST

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 at Atlanta Falcons, 8:00 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys

Hall of Fame Game: Thursday, August 5 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:00 PM EST (FOX)

Week 1: Friday, August 13 at Arizona Cardinals, 10:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Houston Texans, 8:00 PM EST

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM EST

Denver Broncos

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at Minnesota Vikings, 4:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 at Seattle Seahawks, 10:00 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 9:05 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Detroit Lions

Week 1: Friday, August 13 vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 PM EST

Week 3: Friday, August 27 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 7:00 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Green Bay Packers

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 vs. Houston Texans, 8:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM EST

Houston Texans

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at Indianapolis Colts, 8:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:00 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:00 PM EST

Indianapolis Colts

Week 1: Sunday, August 15 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:00 PM EST

Week 3: Friday, August 27 at Detroit Lions, 7:00 PM EST

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 vs. Cleveland Browns, 7:00 PM EST

Week 2: Monday, August 23 at New Orleans Saints, 8:00 PM EST

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 PM EST

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 PM EST

Week 2: Friday, August 21 at Arizona Cardinals, 8:00 PM EST

Week 3: Friday, August 27 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:00 PM EST

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 9:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00 PM EST

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:00 PM EST

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00 PM EST

Week 2: Sunday, August 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 7:30 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 at Seattle Seahawks, 10:00 PM EST

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 10:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 10:00 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 at Denver Broncos, 9:05 PM EST

Miami Dolphins

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 7:00 PM EST

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:00 PM EST

Minnesota Vikings

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at Denver Broncos, 4:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs.Indianapolis Colts, 8:00 PM EST

Week 3: Friday, August 27 at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 PM EST

New England Patriots

Week 1: Thursday, August 12 vs. Washington Football Team, 7:30 PM EST

Week 2: Thursday, August 19 at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 PM EST

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 at New York Giants, 6:00 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

New Orleans Saints

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at Baltimore Ravens, 7:00 PM EST

Week 2: Monday, August 23 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:00 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:00 PM EST

New York Giants

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 vs. New York Jets, 7:30 PM EST

Week 2: Sunday, August 22 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM EST

Week 3: Sunday, August 29 vs. New England Patriots, 6:00 PM EST

New York Jets

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at New York Giants, 7:30 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 PM EST

Week 3: Friday, August 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1: Thursday, August 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 PM EST

Week 2: Thursday, August 19 vs. New England Patriots, 7:30 PM EST

Week 3: Friday, August 27 at New York Jets, 7:30 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Pittsburgh Steelers

Hall of Fame Game: Thursday, August 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:00 PM EST (FOX)

Week 1: Thursday, August 12 at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Detroit Lions, 7:30 PM EST

Week 3: Friday, August 27 at Carolina Panthers, 7:30 PM EST

San Francisco 49ers

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 at Las Vegas Raiders, 9:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Denver Broncos, 10:00 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 10:00 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks

Week 1: Sunday, August 15 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 7:00 PM EST

Week 3: Friday, August 27 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1: Saturday, August 14 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 7:30 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:30 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 at Houston Texans, 8:00 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Tennessee Titans

Week 1: Friday, August 13 at Atlanta Falcons, 7:00 PM EST

Week 2: Saturday, August 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 vs. Chicago Bears, 7:00 PM EST

All preseason games can be watched on NFL Network

Washington Football Team

Week 1: Thursday, August 12 at New England Patriots, 7:30 PM EST

Week 2: Friday, August 20 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:00 PM EST

Week 3: Saturday, August 28 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 6:00 PM EST

Edited by Colin D'Cunha