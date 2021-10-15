Will the Raiders' secret weapon returning from IR help them beat the Broncos in Week 6?

The Raiders have been beaten over the head with some of the worst news imaginable over the last few days, but it isn't all bad. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is returning from the Injured Reserve list this week and will be available when the Broncos face the Raiders this Sunday. Here's how Mariota could be the secret weapon the Broncos aren't prepared for.

Why Marcus Mariota could be the difference for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6

Three of the last four games have come down to one possession. Meaning, one play could make all the difference. Mariota was used in the Week 1 upset win against the Baltimore Ravens once. That one play resulted in a 31-yard gain and helped propel the Raiders past one of the best teams in football.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Players who returned to practice today included Colts’ WR TY Hilton, Raiders’ QB Marcus Mariota, Lions’ OT Taylor Decker, Panthers’ G Pat Elflein, Texans’ WR Nico Collins, Cowboys TE Sean McKeon and DB Kelvin Joseph, and Giants’ LB Cam Brown. Players who returned to practice today included Colts’ WR TY Hilton, Raiders’ QB Marcus Mariota, Lions’ OT Taylor Decker, Panthers’ G Pat Elflein, Texans’ WR Nico Collins, Cowboys TE Sean McKeon and DB Kelvin Joseph, and Giants’ LB Cam Brown.

However, during the game, Mariota aggravated a strain on his quadriceps and was promptly placed on Injured Reserve. It is unclear whether he was would have become a bigger part of the offense had injury not struck. It is unclear if the play was a one-off trick play or if Mariota was to act as a Taysom Hill-like gadget quarterback.

If he was to be used as a gadget quarterback like Hill, the offense could look a lot different with Mariota now healthy. The Broncos are in the same position and have no idea what to expect with Mariota available. Could the Raiders offense look different with Mariota participating more often?

With the Raiders already touting a top-three offense over the majority of the season so far, it is clear the offense should not be discounted. But with Mariota back, the offense could look different this week. This could be the shot in the arm the Raiders need right now.

If the Raiders can catch the Denver Broncos napping on Mariota, they may be able to confuse Vic Fangio and drive on the Broncos defense at will. Considering Mariota was used once for 31 yards, one can only wonder what a healthy Mariota could do with more attempts.

It could be doubly bad for the Broncos considering their recent history with Marcus Mariota. The last time the Broncos faced Mariota, they shut out the quarterback and forced the Titans to turn to Ryan Tannehill. If the Broncos see Mariota on the field, they might similarly scoff him off, which could set the Broncos up for a haymaker they didn't see coming.

If that happens, the Raiders could get the edge in what is expected to be a close game. It could be only one or two plays that decide the game, and the Raiders have a secret weapon. Could the Raiders do the impossible and start 1-0 with an interim head coach over a division rival? Mariota could be the difference-maker.

