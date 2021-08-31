NFL Preseason 2021: 3 teams that fell flat

The much-anticipated 2021 NFL preseason saw many new faces get their first taste of professional football.

Some showed some early promise before fading in later games while others gave fans hope for a brighter future.

From the Baltimore Ravens winning their 20th straight preseason game to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway’s spectacular catches in Week 3, there were plenty of positives alongside intense quarterback battles in New England, San Francisco and New Orleans.

NFL teams that struggled this preseason

Unfortunately, some NFL teams flattered to deceive this preseason, struggling to make any impact on the scoreboard or in player development. Here are three teams that disappointed in the 2021 NFL preseason.

#1 - Green Bay Packers

The reigning NFC North champion Green Bay Packers were one of the teams most NFL fans were looking forward to watching this preseason.

It was the first opportunity for fans to see the Packers' 2020 first-round draft pick, QB Jordan Love, take some snaps in the NFL. Things didn’t quite go to plan as Love was injured in the first half of the Packers' first preseason game at Lambeau Field against the Houston Texans.

Love missed the second game against the New York Jets before facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

The Packers also placed veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess on season-ending IR.

Green Bay lost all three of their preseason games and rested most of their starters. It was a disappointing start to the 2021 campaign for a team with massive expectations this season.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys somehow managed to go 0-4 this preseason. Oh, and they lost star quarterback Dak Prescott to a shoulder injury during training camp.

They were well beaten in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and things did not improve after that.

One positive note was that the Cowboys did not suffer any significant injuries during their four-week preseason campaign, but a win would’ve been a positive step.

Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott looks "good to go" for the start of the season.



Updates | @SleepNumber — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 30, 2021

Prescott’s backups Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did nothing to prove that they are no more than backup standard QBs in the NFL. DiNucci now reportedly finds himself cut from the 53-man roster. Yikes.

#3 - New York Giants

Many NFL insiders praised the New York Giants for their offseason and how well they did at the 2021 NFL Draft.

After their pre-season had ended, that praise quickly fizzled out in the Big Apple.

Head coach Joe Judge held out most of his starters until Week 3 but only played them sparingly in the game against the New England Patriots. The Giants went 0-3 and the offensive line looked shaky. To cap it off, starting QB Daniel Jones threw a horrendous end-zone interception in preseason.

Giants fans will hope to see a dramatic improvement when the regular season kicks off in less than ten days.

