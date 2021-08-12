NFL Preseason 2021 Week 2: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time - Thursday and Friday

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is set to kick off Thursday night with the New England Patriots and Washington Football Team going head-to-head. Earlier, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the preseason last Thursday in the NFL Hall of Fame game, a clash that brought in record numbers for the NFL.

The famous phrase for every individual is "thank God it's Friday," but for NFL fans, it's "T.G.F.I.B thank God football is back". Fans will be in attendance for the preseason and regular-season games, which alone brings a different feel to the game, especially for rookies.

The 2021-22 NFL preseason will be the first time rookies and second-year players will play in front of an NFL fan base. That sounds insane, right? With fans being welcomed back to NFL stadiums, here's a complete guide on how and where to watch all the NFL preseason games.

2021-22 NFL Preseason Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time

Mac Jones and Chase Young

Thursday, August 12th

Washington Football Team vs New England Patriots, NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Football Team vs New England Patriots Coverage Map

Washington Football Team: Channel/Location New England Patriots: Channel/Location Announcers: Kenny Albert, Joe Theisman Announcers: Bob Socci, Scott Kolak WRC (NBC-4) Washington WBZ (CBS-4) Boston NBC Sports Washington WNAC (CW-64.2) Providence WTKR (CBS-3) Norfolk WWLP (NBC-22) Springfield WBFF (FOX-45) Baltimore WCTX (My-9) New Haven

WRLH (My-35.2) Richmond WMUR (ABC-9) Manchester WSLS (NBC-10) Roanoke WMTW (ABC-8) Portland

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Coverage Map

Pittsburgh Steelers: Channel/Location Philadelphia Eagles: Channel/Location Announcers: Bob Pompeani, Charlie Batch Announcers: Scott Graham, Ross Tucker KDKA (CBS-2) Pittsburgh WCAU (NBC-10) Philadelphia WTAJ (CBS-10) Altoona WPMT (FOX-43) Harrisburg WJET (ABC-24) Erie WOLF (FOX-56) Scranton WCMH (NBC-4) Columbus WJAC (NBC-6) Johnstown WKBN (CBS-27) Youngstown WMDT (CW-47.2) Salisbury WTOV (NBC-9) Wheeling NFL Network: Washington and New England Markets only

Friday, August 13th

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions, NFL Network, 7:00 p.m.

Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons, 7:00 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network, 10:00 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions Coverage Map

Buffalo Bills: Channel/Location Detroit Lions: Channel/Location Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Tasker Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Herman Moore WIVB (CBS-4) Buffalo WJBK (FOX-2) Detroit WROC (CBS-8) Rochester WNEM (CBS-5) Saginaw WSYR (ABC-9) Syracuse WSYM (CBS-5) Saginaw WFXV (FOX-33) Utica WSYM (FOX-47) Grand Rapids WETM (NBC-18) Elmira WFQX (FOX-32) Traverse City WXXA (FOX-23) Albany WUPW (FOX-36) Toledo

Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons Coverage Map

Tennessee Titans: Channel/Location Atlanta Falcons: Channel/Location Announcers: Dan Hellie, Charles Davis Announcers: Coy Wire, DJ Shockley WKRN (ABC-2) Nashville WAGA (FOX-2) Atlanta WREG (CBS-3) Memphis WFXG (FOX-54) Augusta WATE (ABC-6) Knoxville WXTX (FOX-54) Macon WRCB (NBC-3) Chattanooga WTOC (CBS-11) Savannah WJKT (FOX-16) Jackson WALB (NBC-10) Albany WJHL (ABC 11.2) Tri-Cities WBRC (FOX-6) Birmingham WHNT (CBS-19) Huntsville WAFF (NBC-48) Huntsville WNKY (MeTV- 40.3) Bowling Green WSFA (NBC-12) Montgomery WDKA (My-49) Paducah WDFX (FOX-34) Dothan WEHT (ABC-25) Evansville NFL Network: Buffalo/Detroit markets only

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Coverage Map

Dallas Cowboys: Channel/Location Arizona Cardinals: Channel/Location Announcers: Bill Jones, Babe Laufenberg Announcers: Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley KTVT (CBS-11) Dallas KPNX (NBC-12) Phoenix KMYS (CW-35) San Antonio KTTU (My-18) Tucson KXAN (NBC-36) Austin KOAT (ABC-7) Albuquerque

What to watch for in the Thursday and Friday games?

The New England Patriots' quarterback battle is neck and neck. Mac Jones and Cam Newton have gone head-to-head during training camp, but neither has generated separation. Meanwhile, Washington will get a first-hand look of what their defense is capable of in 2021.

The Eagles are going to get a lot of their questions answered on Thursday night, with NFL fans set to get an up-close look at Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith. At the same time, the Steelers will look to find an answer for their backup quarterback position.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back after their loss to the Steelers in the Hall of Fame game, where they failed to reach the end zone. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals will get their first look at the offensive and defensive additions they added this offseason.

Edited by Bhargav