NFL Preseason 2021 Week 2: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time - Thursday and Friday

Modified Aug 12, 2021, 02:19 AM ET

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is set to kick off Thursday night with the New England Patriots and Washington Football Team going head-to-head. Earlier, the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the preseason last Thursday in the NFL Hall of Fame game, a clash that brought in record numbers for the NFL.

The famous phrase for every individual is "thank God it's Friday," but for NFL fans, it's "T.G.F.I.B thank God football is back". Fans will be in attendance for the preseason and regular-season games, which alone brings a different feel to the game, especially for rookies.

The 2021-22 NFL preseason will be the first time rookies and second-year players will play in front of an NFL fan base. That sounds insane, right? With fans being welcomed back to NFL stadiums, here's a complete guide on how and where to watch all the NFL preseason games.

2021-22 NFL Preseason Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time

Mac Jones and Chase Young
Mac Jones and Chase Young

Thursday, August 12th

Washington Football Team vs New England Patriots, NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Football Team vs New England Patriots Coverage Map

Washington Football Team: Channel/LocationNew England Patriots: Channel/Location
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Joe TheismanAnnouncers: Bob Socci, Scott Kolak
WRC (NBC-4) WashingtonWBZ (CBS-4) Boston
NBC Sports WashingtonWNAC (CW-64.2) Providence
WTKR (CBS-3) NorfolkWWLP (NBC-22) Springfield
WBFF (FOX-45) BaltimoreWCTX (My-9) New Haven
WRLH (My-35.2) RichmondWMUR (ABC-9) Manchester
WSLS (NBC-10) RoanokeWMTW (ABC-8) Portland

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Coverage Map

Pittsburgh Steelers: Channel/LocationPhiladelphia Eagles: Channel/Location
Announcers: Bob Pompeani, Charlie BatchAnnouncers: Scott Graham, Ross Tucker
KDKA (CBS-2) PittsburghWCAU (NBC-10) Philadelphia
WTAJ (CBS-10) AltoonaWPMT (FOX-43) Harrisburg
WJET (ABC-24) ErieWOLF (FOX-56) Scranton
WCMH (NBC-4) ColumbusWJAC (NBC-6) Johnstown
WKBN (CBS-27) YoungstownWMDT (CW-47.2) Salisbury
WTOV (NBC-9) WheelingNFL Network: Washington and New England Markets only

Friday, August 13th

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions, NFL Network, 7:00 p.m.

Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons, 7:00 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network, 10:00 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions Coverage Map

Buffalo Bills: Channel/LocationDetroit Lions: Channel/Location
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve TaskerAnnouncers: Brandon Gaudin, Herman Moore
WIVB (CBS-4) BuffaloWJBK (FOX-2) Detroit
WROC (CBS-8) RochesterWNEM (CBS-5) Saginaw
WSYR (ABC-9) SyracuseWSYM (CBS-5) Saginaw
WFXV (FOX-33) UticaWSYM (FOX-47) Grand Rapids
WETM (NBC-18) ElmiraWFQX (FOX-32) Traverse City
WXXA (FOX-23) AlbanyWUPW (FOX-36) Toledo

Tennessee Titans vs Atlanta Falcons Coverage Map

Tennessee Titans: Channel/LocationAtlanta Falcons: Channel/Location
Announcers: Dan Hellie, Charles DavisAnnouncers: Coy Wire, DJ Shockley
WKRN (ABC-2) NashvilleWAGA (FOX-2) Atlanta
WREG (CBS-3) MemphisWFXG (FOX-54) Augusta
WATE (ABC-6) KnoxvilleWXTX (FOX-54) Macon
WRCB (NBC-3) ChattanoogaWTOC (CBS-11) Savannah
WJKT (FOX-16) JacksonWALB (NBC-10) Albany
WJHL (ABC 11.2) Tri-CitiesWBRC (FOX-6) Birmingham
WHNT (CBS-19) HuntsvilleWAFF (NBC-48) Huntsville
WNKY (MeTV- 40.3) Bowling GreenWSFA (NBC-12) Montgomery
WDKA (My-49) PaducahWDFX (FOX-34) Dothan
WEHT (ABC-25) EvansvilleNFL Network: Buffalo/Detroit markets only

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Coverage Map

Dallas Cowboys: Channel/LocationArizona Cardinals: Channel/Location
Announcers: Bill Jones, Babe LaufenbergAnnouncers: Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley
KTVT (CBS-11) DallasKPNX (NBC-12) Phoenix
KMYS (CW-35) San AntonioKTTU (My-18) Tucson
KXAN (NBC-36) AustinKOAT (ABC-7) Albuquerque

What to watch for in the Thursday and Friday games?

The New England Patriots' quarterback battle is neck and neck. Mac Jones and Cam Newton have gone head-to-head during training camp, but neither has generated separation. Meanwhile, Washington will get a first-hand look of what their defense is capable of in 2021.

The Eagles are going to get a lot of their questions answered on Thursday night, with NFL fans set to get an up-close look at Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith. At the same time, the Steelers will look to find an answer for their backup quarterback position.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back after their loss to the Steelers in the Hall of Fame game, where they failed to reach the end zone. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals will get their first look at the offensive and defensive additions they added this offseason.

