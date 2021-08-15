NFL Preseason: 3 Winners and losers from the Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals preseason opener

The Dallas Cowboys lost for the second time in as many games during their preseason campaign as the Arizona Cardinals got theirs off to a winning start with a 19-16 victory.

While preseason games do not mean much, it does allow coaches to try out various schemes and field players deep on the roster chart who can then stake a claim to the starting roster.

The game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals had its fair share of winners and losers. Here are some who did their prospects no harm and others who might need to recalibrate.

Winners and Losers from Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

Winner: Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

More than his performance on the field, what would have heartened the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff was Michael Gallup's versatility. Of the 11 snaps he was on the field for, Gallup lined up four times out wide and seven times in the slot. He did not look out of place at any point and ran his routes well.

Loser: Connor Williams, OG, Dallas Cowboys

This is more on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff than it is on the player. Connor Williams is a left guard. Yet he is being asked to fill the role at the center, where he is struggling. Dallas Cowboys fans will be hoping this is just something they are trying out in preseason and not something that will carry into the regular season.

Winner: Chris Streveler, QB, Arizona Cardinals

If you fancy yourself as a dual-threat quarterback, you run with the ball when a lane opens up and slide the moment you see a safety converging on you. Or, if you're Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler, you smash into a safety while running with the ball and gain a couple more yards. The Cardinals' third-string quarterback looked assured on the field and will look to push for the backup role for the upcoming season.

Loser: Garrett Gilbert, QB, Dallas Cowboys

As the presumptive backup to franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, Garrett Gilbert would have hoped to leave an impression on the coaches during the preseason to cement that spot. Unfortunately for Gilbert, his passing was not crisp and his overall play was below par despite having the Cowboys' strongest offensive unit at his disposal.

Winner: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Eno Benjamin took the opportunity he got in this game with both hands. He had a short 6-yard run that resulted in a touchdown and had another exceptional other 38-yard run. He has likely cemented his spot as the third running back on the depth chart.

Eno Benjamin gettin' LOOSE 🏃‍♂️💨



📺: #DALvsAZ on NFL Network (or check your local listings) pic.twitter.com/mfSIauHSjU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 14, 2021

Loser: Neville Gallimore, DT, Dallas Cowboys

The last thing any player wants is an injury in preseason. Unfortunately for Neville Gallimore, he ended up with a significant arm injury that puts him out of consideration for upcoming preseason games.

#Cowboys DL Neville Gallimore, who left with an injury last night, suffered a dislocated elbow with minimal structure damage, source said following the MRI. He’s out 4-6 weeks, with nothing torn. Basically best-case. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2021

