NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time, and live stream details - 18 August 2022

Week 2 of the NFL Preseason as we get closer to the start of the 2022 regular season. This week kicks off with two NFC teams looking to improve from last season as the Chicago Bears face the Seattle Seahawks. The Bears enter Week Two with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week One of the preseason. Chicago's wide receiving room has been hampered with injuries, but we'll likely see their top receiver in this year's NFL Draft get some playing time in this game.

The Bears drafted Velus Jones Jr. in the third round out of Tennessee after spending the first four years of his college career with USC. Last season, Jones had 62 receptions, 807 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in his senior season.

Jones Jr. also proved to be a very reliable option on the Volunteers' special teams as he had 23 returns for 628 return yards and a touchdown.

What's more, we get to see cornerback Kyler Gordon, the Bears' second-round pick in this year's draft, get some playing time in this preseason matchup.

Seattle is coming off a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One as they look to figure out their quarterback situation this preseason. They moved on from quarterback Russell Wilson after a decade with the franchise and are looking for his successor.

In this game, Geno Smith will get the start under center for the Seahawks as Drew Lock is out with Covid-19. Smith and Lock are in a quarterback competition as it's been close between the two.

It's uncertain how much we'll see of the team's top wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Metcalf recently signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the team this offseason. The contract has a $30 million signing bonus, the most for a wide receiver, and a total of $58 million guaranteed.

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar DK Metcalf has a new 3-year, $72 million contract extension ($58.2M guaranteed) with the #Seahawks . Deal is a win for both sides. DK one of the highest paid WRs in the league, Seattle keeps its young stud and DK can get another bag in a few years. theathletic.com/3459141/2022/0… DK Metcalf has a new 3-year, $72 million contract extension ($58.2M guaranteed) with the #Seahawks. Deal is a win for both sides. DK one of the highest paid WRs in the league, Seattle keeps its young stud and DK can get another bag in a few years. theathletic.com/3459141/2022/0… https://t.co/tY3aTTJG3W

Lockett is coming off his third 1,000-yard receiving season in 2021 with 1,175 yards. He also had 73 receptions and eight touchdowns.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Mobile device: NFL+

