NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 21 August 2022

Three NFL preseason games are on the slate as Week 2 winds down. Sunday sees three interconference matchups. The Cleveland Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles while the Cincinnati Bengals travel to play the New York Giants. The final matchup has the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

In the first matchup, the Eagles defense will face quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stated that Jacoby Brissett, the team’s starter for the regular season, will not play in this preseason matchup. We won’t see Deshaun Watson in this game following his 11-game suspension. Also, don’t expect to see the starters play much in this preseason matchup.

It is unknown how many of the Eagles starters we’ll see in this game, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, we could see the team’s undrafted free agent signing, Carson Strong. Strong was the standout quarterback from the University of Nevada. Something to watch for are some battles for defensive spots, specifically in the secondary.

The Cincinnati Bengals square off against the New York Giants. The Bengals will have a few key starters sitting out, such as quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. One competition to look out for with Cincinnati is that of the left guard position between Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson.

Anyone from Who Dey Nation make the trip? IT'S GAMEDEY!

New York will sit out their starters like quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. However, we’ll see the number seven overall pick play in offensive tackle Evan Neal. He looks to be the anchor for the Giants’ offensive line.

The Arizona Cardinals will play the Baltimore Ravens as both team’s starting quarterbacks will not see any action. Baltimore will sit Lamar Jackson while Arizona will rest Kyler Murray. The Ravens will look to continue their 21-game winning streak in the preseason while Arizona looks to snap the Ravens' winning streak.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Heading into tonight’s game at Arizona, the Baltimore Ravens now have won an NFL-record 21 straight preseason games, besting the record that Vince Lombardi’s Packers set with 19-straight preseason victories between 1959-1962. Heading into tonight’s game at Arizona, the Baltimore Ravens now have won an NFL-record 21 straight preseason games, besting the record that Vince Lombardi’s Packers set with 19-straight preseason victories between 1959-1962.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: NBC 10 (Philadelphia) | WEWS (Cleveland), NFL Network, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants

TV Channel and Time: WKRC (Cincinnati) | WNBC (New York), 7:00 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Mobile device: NFL+

