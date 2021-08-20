NFL preseason games today: TV schedule, channel and time - August 20, 2021

NFL preseason games are coming thick and fast in the second week of preseason after the Hall of Fame Game.

There are two mouth-watering contests to help us soldier through the day. Kicking off at the same time, in one game, the Cincinnati Bengals travel to take on the Washington Football team. In the other NFL preseason fixture, the Kansas City Chiefs are at the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Football Team enter their second game of their NFL preseason in starkly different moods. The Bengals beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a narrow scoreline of 19-14. While it should not be construed as them becoming world-beaters, it would have done the Cincinnati Bengals players' confidence a world of good.

The Washington Football Team, on the other hand, come into this NFL preseason game on the back of a 22-13 loss to the New England Patriots, and they will be looking to set the record straight.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals will both enter this game in a similar frame of mind. The Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-16 in their previous game. The Kansas City Chiefs replicated the exact scoreline in defeating the San Fransisco 49ers in their previous game, in a repeat of the Super Bowl LIV result.

NFL preseason schedule

When: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Channels: NFL Network, NFL Game Pass International, Local Stations [WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati, WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton, WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus, WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima, WDKY-TV FOX Ch. 56) in Lexington, and WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, WRC (NBC 4) in Washington, DC]

Announcers: Mike Watts (play-by-play), Anthony Munoz (analyst) and Marisa Contipelli (sideline)

With Joe Burrow still sidelined for the Cincinnati Bengals, they will see their back-up quarterbacks run the offense. For the Washington Football Team, Ryan Fitzpatrick may get a couple of drives before he hands over the keys to the backups.

When: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Brian Griese (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline)

IT'S GAME DAY 😤 pic.twitter.com/U9Rym3B1ep — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 20, 2021

People will undoubtedly focus on Patrick Mahomes, but the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to veer away from their pass-heavy offense towards a mixed offense featuring the run. It will be a good runout for the running backs and the offensive line. Kyler Murray and Rondale Moore will look to get their chemistry going at the Arizona Cardinals.

