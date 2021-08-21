NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel and time - August 21, 2021

Today is the bonanza day of NFL preseason games in the second week of the NFL preseason, excluding the one-off Hall of Fame game.

Kicking things off are the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills. Both come into this game with one win each and will be looking to get one over the other.

The Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets, with the former under pressure after losing their first game, while the Jets come into this match with a win under their belt.

The Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons will both be looking for a change of fortune as they face each other on the back of defeats.

The Baltimore Ravens come in to face the winless Carolina Panthers on the back of a victory in their first game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers played the Hall of Fame game and thus have played one more game and won two more than the faltering Detroit Lions.

The reigning champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are winless in the preseason and face the Tennessee Titans, who had no trouble winning their first game.

The Texas rivalry heats up with the Dallas Cowboys looking to win their first game of the preseason after losing both their games earlier. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans already have a win in their bag.

The winless Minnesota Vikings will be looking to show some valor against the Indianapolis Colts, who won their previous game.

The Los Angeles Rams will look to get their first win of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders, who will be looking to maintain momentum from their latest win.

And finally, there is a repeat of the Super Bowl XLVIII, as the Seattle Seahawks look to register their first preseason win against the high-riding Denver Broncos.

NFL preseason 2021 schedule

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Lions

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels [WIVB CBS 4 Buffalo, WFLD FOX 32 Chicago]

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Jim Miller (analyst), Lou Canellis (halftime host)

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST.

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels [WLNY New York, WGBA/NBC Green Bay]

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), John Kuhn and Lance Allan (sidelines)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Channels: Local Channels [Fox 5 Atlanta, CBS Miami]

Announcers: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (analyst), Kim Bokamper (sidelines)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST.

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Channels: Local Channels [WBAL Baltimore, WSOC ABC Charlotte]

Announcers: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Steve Smith Sr. (analyst), Kristen Balboni (sidelines)

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels [Fox 2 Detroit, KDKA Pittsburgh]

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Herman Moore (analyst), Dannie Rogers (sidelines)

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Channels: Local Channels [ABC WKRN Nashville, ABC WFTS Tampa Bay]

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Rondé Barber (analyst), Dan Lucas (sidelines)

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Channels: Local Channels [ABC13 Houston, CBS11 Dallas]

Announcers: Bill Jones (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg and Isaiah Stanback (analyst), Kyle Youmans (sidelines)

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Channels: Local Channels [FOX 59 Indianapolis, KMSP FOX 9 Minneapolis]

Announcers: Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (analyst), Larra Overton (sidelines)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels [FOX Las Vegas, KABC-7 Los Angeles]

Announcers: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Mina Kimes and Aqib Talib (analyst), Curt Sandoval (sidelines)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST.

Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington

Channels: Local Channels [KTVD my20 Denver, Q13 FOX Seattle]

Announcers: Curt Menefee (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst), Aaron Levine and Jordan Babineaux (sidelines)

