NFL preseason games today: TV schedule, channel and time - August 22, 2021

The second week of the NFL preseason continues unabated with two heavyweight clashes. First up, the New York Giants travel to take on the Cleveland Browns. In the later game, the San Francisco 49ers make the trip to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.

The Giants and Browns will meet with contrasting preseason records coming into the game. The New York Giants lost their first game of the preseason to their town rivals, the New York Jets, 12-7. The Cleveland Browns had no such problems and dispatched the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 in their first preseason game.

The situation mirrors itself in the other game as well. The San Francisco 49ers come to this preseason game on the back of a narrow 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They will be looking to set that record straight against the Los Angeles Chargers, who come into the game in buoyant mood after defeating their city rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, 13-6 in their first preseason outing.

NFL preseason schedule

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST.

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels

New York

WNBC (NBC/4 - New York) WNYT (NBC/13 - Albany) WSTM (NBC/3 - Syracuse) WFXV (FOX/33 - Utica) WICZ (FOX/40 - Binghamton) WETM (18.2 - Elmira) WWTI (CW/50.2 - Watertown NY) WTIC (FOX/61 - Hartford) WFFF (FOX/44 - Burlington VT)

Cleveland

WEWS (ABC/5 - Cleveland) WBNS (CBS/10 - Columbus) WTOL (CBS/11 - Toledo) WYTV (ABC/33 - Youngstown) WHIO (CBS/7 - Dayton)

Announcers:

New York Giants: Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross, Bruce Beck

Cleveland Browns: Tom McCarthy, Joe Thomas, Nathan Zegura

The joint practice sessions were heavily tilted in favor of the Browns. They will, therefore, have the luxury of resting starters. The New York Giants, on the other hand, will probably have more of their available players getting playing time.

Tune in as your Browns take on the New York Giants today in sunny downtown Cleveland! #NYGvsCLE #NFLPreseason pic.twitter.com/fIoEolkz3c — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 22, 2021

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

When: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Channels: NFL Network, Local Channels

San Francisco

KPIX 5 and CW Bay Area

Los Angeles

KCBS-TV (Los Angeles and Orange County) KFMB (San Diego) KTVX (Salt Lake City) KSBW (Monterey) KSEE (Fresno) KQCA (Sacramento) KGMB (Honolulu) EstrellaTV/62 (KRCA) (Los Angeles - Spanish)

Announcers:

San Francisco 49ers: Greg Papa, Tim Ryan

Los Angeles Chargers: Spero Dedes, Dan Fouts, LaDainian Tomlinson (English) / Adrian Garcia-Marquez, Francisco Pinto (Spanish)

The Los Angeles Chargers will be using this game to try out the depth of the squad. On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers may play more starters as they seek to decide who between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance will be their premier quarterback.

The SoCal tour continues!



Broadcast and stream info for #SFvsLAC 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 21, 2021

Edited by Shivam Damohe