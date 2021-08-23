NFL preseason games today: TV schedule, channel and time - August 23, 2021

Week 2 of the NFL preseason slate will come to a close tonight with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for their first victory of the preseason after losing to the Cleveland Browns 23-13. The New Orleans Saints are also looking for a win after being defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 17-14.

The Jaguars drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in this year's NFL draft but still haven't named him the Week 1 starter. Lawrence is in a tough quarterback battle with former Jaguars starter Gardner Minshew II. Both quarterbacks played in the Jaguars' first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns last week.

The Saints are still unsure of who will replace future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who announced his retirement from the NFL shortly after the end of last season. Will it be utility quarterback Taysom Hill, who can play nearly every position on the offense and has even made appearances on special teams? Hill, however, hasn't taken many reps as a starter because of his versatility at playing other positions.

Hill is competing for the starting job with Jameis Winston, who signed with the team in 2020 after five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike Hill, Winston has some experience as a starting quarterback in the NFL, but he isn't as mobile as Hill and is notorious for throwing interceptions.

In 2019, Winston threw 30 interceptions and 33 touchdowns, something that may have the Saints worried. Both Winston and Hill are pretty even right now in the competition, so it still seems to be up in the air.

24 hours away till we are in front of our fans again at @CaesarsDome! 🙌#SaintsGameday | #JAXvsNO pic.twitter.com/WjGeAsU22Y — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2021

NFL pre-season schedule and TV info for August 23, 2021

Teams: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Where: Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans, Lousiana

Time: 8:00 pm ET

Channels: ESPN

Which QBs will start for the Jaguars and Saints on Monday night?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer hasn't announced which quarterback will start for the Jaguars on Monday night, but there's a good chance that both Lawrence and Minshew will get a few series in this preseason NFL matchup.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Sean Payton announced this weekend that Jameis Winston will start Monday night. Payton did not divulge any more details on whether Taysom Hill would make an appearance.

