NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, and time - August 29, 2021

The 2021-22 NFL preseason will come to an end after the great games scheduled on Sunday. NFL fans have been spoiled with great play throughout this shortened preseason.

The young talent has fans biting at the bit to watch their teams play on Sundays. There are five NFL matchups scheduled for Sunday. Each game is critical for all the teams playing as we inch closer to the final cuts before the season.

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to get a better look at who will backup Dak Prescott this season. New England Patriots are hoping Mac Jones proves that he deserves the starting job. Trey Lance has his opportunity to prove why he deserves to be the Week 1 starter in San Francisco.

The 2021-22 NFL preseason will come to a conclusion with the Cleveland Browns traveling to Atlanta. Cleveland is pegged to be the AFC North division champions this season. Like we said before, each game on Sunday has its meaning.

With that being said, let's look at the five NFL games scheduled for August 29, 2021.

NFL Preseason Schedule for Sunday, August 29, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars are one team that NFL fans are most excited about heading into the upcoming season

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Channels: NFL Network, WJAX- CBS 47 (Jacksonville), KTVT- CBS 11 (Dallas)

Announcers: Brian Sexton, Bucky Brooks (Jacksonville), Bill Jones, Babe Laufenberg (Dallas)

Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00 pm EST

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Channels: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00 pm EST

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Channels: NFL Network, KVVU- FOX 5 (Las Vegas), KPIX- CBS 5 (San Francisco)

Announcers: Beth Mowins, Rich Gannon, Matt Millen (Las Vegas), Greg Papa, Tim Ryan (San Francisco)

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 6:00 pm EST

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Channels: NFL Network, WBZ- CBS 4 (Boston), WNBC- NBC 4 (New York)

Announcers: Bob Socci, Scott Zolak (New England), Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross (New York)

Highest-graded rookies in #NFL preseason:



Offense: Mac Jones - 92.4

Defense: Patrick Surtain - 94.8



Roll Tide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/DD2vV33kH8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 21, 2021

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 8:00 pm EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channels: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya (sidelines)

Edited by Parimal Dagdee