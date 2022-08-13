NFL Preseason Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time and live stream details - 13 August 2022

More NFL preseason games are here and fans have eight games on the slate to watch this weekend in Week 1.

The Chicago Bears will host the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. The Bears hired Matt Eberflus as their new head coach this offseason, replacing Matt Nagy. We’ll see quarterback Justin Fields in his sophomore season as the Bears have multiple injuries at the wide receiver position. The Chiefs will have a new look at the receiver position following the Tyreek Hill trade.

In our nation’s capital, we’ll see the Carolina Panthers face the Washington Commanders. Some familiar faces will be on display in new locations. For the Panthers, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gets the start in this preseason game. He is looking to win the starting job over Sam Darnold. The Commanders traded for Carson Wentz as they look to improve and secure their first winning season since the 2016 campaign.

The Indianapolis Colts will play the Buffalo Bills in a preseason matchup between two of the better teams in the AFC. Indianapolis shipped Wentz to Washington and acquired 2016 MVP Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. It will be interesting to see how the Colts defense will look without Eberflus, who was the team’s defensive coordinator for the last four seasons.

The Bills are seen by many as Super Bowl favorites. With quarterback Josh Allen and after signing three-time All-Pro linebacker Von Miller to an already stellar defense, they look the part.

In a preseason game where both teams made major changes this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seattle turned the page on the Russell Wilson era, trading him to the Denver Broncos. They addressed the offensive line with their first-round pick, selecting Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross ninth overall.

Pittsburgh saw their longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retire this offseason. They drafted Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with their first-round selection. Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky, who the team signed this offseason, are competing for the starting job. This first preseason matchup will give us a little more of an idea of how theyn look.

The Miami Dolphins will take a short trip to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as expectations are high in South Beach. Miami have hired Mike McDaniel as head coach, replacing Brian Flores. The team also traded for Hill to boost their young receiving core as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to have a standout season in year three.

Tampa Bay are missing quarterback Tom Brady. We’ll see Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin play under center in this preseason matchup. The Buccaneers have a new head coach in Todd Bowles, who replaced Bruce Arians.

The New Orleans Saints will face the Houston Texans as the Saints will have a new head coach on the sidelines in Dennis Allen. He replaces Sean Payton, who retired this offseason. The team also addressed the offense in the first-round. They went with receiver Chris Olave of Ohio State and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

The Texans hired former Bears and Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith to the same role, succeeding David Culley. Houston took LSU cornerback Derek Stingley and offensive lineman Keyon Green of Texas A&M with their two picks in the first round. Fans will also see quarterback Davis Mills under center in his sophomore season.

The Broncos will host the Dallas Cowboys as we’ll see Nathaniel Hackett make his head coaching debut for Denver in this game. What’s more, we’ll see Wilson play as the team looks to make the postseason for the first time since the 2015 season. That season, the Broncos won the Super Bowl.

Dallas lost some key pieces offensively this offseason. Most notably offensive tackle La’el Collins to the Cincinnati Bengals and wideout Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. We’ll how this offense fares with those key departures in their first game of the preseason.

In a preseason game featuring two California teams, Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams play the Los Angeles Chargers. One thing we do know is the we won’t see Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and other star players. For the Rams, we doubt quarterback Matthew Stafford and several other key Rams players will feautre either.

NFL Preseason 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

TV Channel and Time: Kansas City - KSHB (NBC), Chicago -WFLD (Fox), NFL Network, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders

TV Channel and Time: Charlotte - WJZY (Fox), Washington D.C. - WRC (NBC), NFL Network, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel and Time: Indianapolis - WTTVV (CBS), Buffalo - WIVB (CBS), NFL Network, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV Channel and Time: Pittsburgh — KDKA-TV (CBS), Seattle — KING 5 (Fox), NFL Network, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Channel and Time: Miami – WFOR (CBS), Tampa Bay – WFLA (NBC), NFL Network, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans

TV Channel and Time: New Orleans – WVUE (Fox), Houston KTRK (ABC), NFL Network, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

TV Channel and Time: Dallas – KTVT (CBS), Denver –KTVD (NBC), NFL Network, 9:00 p.m.

Where: Empower Field and Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel and Time: Los Angeles – KABC & KCBS, NFL Network, 10 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Mobile device: NFL+

The preseason will be an interesting spectacle for fans. We will get to see players in action for their new franchises. Many a rookie will be on display to showcase their talents. With roster spots on the line for many players, expect to see some performances.

It will be great to see everyone back on the field over the course of the weekend.

