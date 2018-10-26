×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NFL: Previewing the Eagles-Jaguars matchup

Florian Hallach
ANALYST
Editor's Pick
15   //    26 Oct 2018, 00:00 IST

Enter caption

Going into the 2018 season, the NFL scheduled their biggest international game ever in London, as they announced that the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles would travel to England’s capital to square off against the Jaguars, who were coming off an AFC Championship game loss.

To have two of the final four teams of last year battle it out overseas was very uncommon, as most matchups abroad prior to this one seemed to either be lopsided from the start or included a rather odd pairing of teams. However, as we are on the brink of reaching the mid-season mark of this NFL season, both these teams stand at 3-4 and this Sunday’s matchup looks like anything but a potential Super Bowl preview.

While there’s still plenty of games to be played after this weekend and both teams don’t have a clear favorite in their division, this game to me feels like it could decide the fortunes of Philadelphia and Jacksonville. Since I’m flying over for this matchup myself, I thought it would make sense to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of either squad and look at how they can exploit them respectively.

Will the Eagles soar high in their first trip to the UK or can the Jags take advantage of what has to feel like their home-field almost, playing at Wembley for their sixth straight year now?

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Philadelphia Eagles Jacksonville Jaguars
Florian Hallach
ANALYST
NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups for week 5 and Q1 award winners
RELATED STORY
2018 Season NFL Preview: AFC South
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 5: Preview
RELATED STORY
New York Jets: Fawning over Fowler
RELATED STORY
8 Position battles to watch out for heading into NFL...
RELATED STORY
5 Sure Bets This NFL Sunday 
RELATED STORY
Players who have stood out in NFL preseason
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018 Squad Preview: Philadelphia Eagles
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every NFC East...
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Falcons vs Eagles, Highest Fantasy Scores (Half...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us