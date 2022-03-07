Are NFL prospects becoming faster and stronger by the year? 

NFL prospects blew the doors off of prospective teams this weekend at the NFL Combine.

Several NFL prospects had times of 4.4 or less in the 40-yard dash. According to reports, 31 potential NFL players have done that over the weekend.

But the most impressive thing was that many of those players were defensive players like linebacker Christian Harris (out of Alabama), who ran a 4.44 in the 40.

Even big men like defensive tackle Jordan Davis of Georgia ran a 4.7. Davis weighs over 300 pounds.

NFL prospects are becoming bigger and faster every year, but they have to be because the game has changed.

Big and slow no longer hack it in today's NFL; you have to be big and quick.

Even offensive linemen need to be in decent shape to handle quick defensive linemen.

Defensive linemen have to be big and quick, too, to catch a lot of quarterbacks. Players like Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Patrick Mahomes can not only make a play with their arms but with their feet, too.

There are a lot of NFL teams that are looking for dual-threat quarterbacks. The days of just sitting in the pocket and throwing the football are coming to an end.

Why NFL prospects are bigger and faster

Why are so many players bigger and faster now? Many college football programs require that their players stay in the weight room and in shape during the offseason.

Conditioning has become a big part of college football. No longer can players just go to the training table, have a bunch of carbs, and barely workout during the offseason.

They have to stay in shape. One of those programs with a strong strength and conditioning program is Alabama.

Alabama has been one of the top programs in the country because it treats its football team like an NFL team. Many NFL teams are impressed with Alabama players because they come to the league well-prepared.

Other teams are following in Alabama's footsteps, like Georgia, who hired Alabama's former strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran. As you can tell, it is paying off on the field.

In the Super Bowl with the Rams and the Bengals, you could also tell that big and fast is the name of the game right now in the NFL. If you want to keep up with teams like these, you've got to keep pace with the program or be left behind.

