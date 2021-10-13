NFL QB Rankings Week 6: Jackson replaces Murray, Stafford returns

Kyler Murray is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league, and it was hard to keep him out of the top five QB rankings this week. Stafford has returned to the rankings in a big way, while Dak Prescott has fallen a bit, though he remains one of the top-tier quarterbacks.

However, Lamar Jackson has arrived. It's time to start giving Jackson his due respect, and that starts by adding him to the top five in the league. His passing ability has become elite, and he couples that with the ability to run the ball. The Ravens are dangerous.

Here are the quarterback rankings ahead of week 6.

NFL QB Rankings: The top 5 ahead of Week 6

#5 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

As mentioned above, it's time to start putting respect to Jackson's name. The Ravens orchestrated a come-from-behind victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. That was primarily because Jackson can stretch the field with his feet as well as his arm.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter On Monday night vs. the Colts, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson overcame the largest deficit of his NFL career (19 points) and set the NFL record for completion percentage (86%) in both a 400-yard passing game and a 40-attempt passing game. On Monday night vs. the Colts, Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson overcame the largest deficit of his NFL career (19 points) and set the NFL record for completion percentage (86%) in both a 400-yard passing game and a 40-attempt passing game. https://t.co/E5ju49kUWH

Jackson now sits at #5 in passing yards. His 1,518 was good enough to beat out Kyler Murray. But Murray has more passing touchdowns, with 10. Jackson has eight but couples that with two rushing touchdowns and an additional 341 rushing yards.

Jackson is the eighth-best rusher in the league. This is why he will now sit at number five for this week's power rankings. Jackson is elite and will continue to get even better.

#4 - Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has retained his number four spot, for now. The Los Angeles Chargers have to be happy with their selection, as Herbert has delivered on every aspect of the field. His passing yards are good for fourth in the league and his touchdowns tie Dak Prescott at number three.

StatMuse @statmuse Justin Herbert last 3 games:12 TD

0 INT

3-0 vs Chiefs, Raiders, Browns Justin Herbert last 3 games:12 TD

0 INT

3-0 vs Chiefs, Raiders, Browns https://t.co/61igGe3DF4

Herbert has been nothing short of spectacular and continues to showcase his elite talents every single week. Even when the chips were down when the Chargers took on the Cleveland Browns, in came Herbert to save the day.

His 398 yards and four touchdown day catapulted the Chargers to 47 points and secured a victory, sending them to the top of the AFC West. Their 4-1 record is much deserved and Herbert should continue to climb the rankings if he puts up performances like Sunday.

Herbert is the real deal and the Miami Dolphins have to be kicking themselves for not drafting him.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by LeRon Haire