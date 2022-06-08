3 NFL QBs who could break the single season passing record in 2022

Peyton Manning had a magical and record-setting year in the 2013 NFL season. At the age of 37, the former two-time Pro Bowler strutted onto the field and waited patiently under center before calling several audibles. From there, Manning effortlessly dissected opposing defenses without breaking a sweat. The results, ultimately, were spectacular.

Peyton easily took home yet another league MVP award while simultaneously breaking the single-season record held by Drew Brees for passing yards, finishing the year with 5,477.

AtlanticArctic @AtlanticArctic Peyton Manning’s HISTORIC 2013 Season:



-MVP, 1st Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler

-NFL Passing Yards Leader (5,477), record for most passing yards in a season

-NFL Touchdowns Leader (55), record for most passing touchdowns in a season

-7 TDs in one game



Is he top 10 QB in NFL history? Peyton Manning’s HISTORIC 2013 Season:-MVP, 1st Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler-NFL Passing Yards Leader (5,477), record for most passing yards in a season-NFL Touchdowns Leader (55), record for most passing touchdowns in a season-7 TDs in one gameIs he top 10 QB in NFL history? https://t.co/xSIgHTjEBj

Since cementing his name in the annals, no one has exactly come close to usurping Manning. Nevertheless, with the NFL now implementing a 17th game, Manning will now be forced to sweat it out as his record is in serious jeopardy. Last season, the first in which 17 regular season games were played, Tom Brady finished the year with 5,316 yards.

As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches, we believe Manning will have to keep an eye on several NFL quarterbacks who are poised and ready to remove his name from the top of the record books.

So who are the likely NFL quarterbacks who could break the all-time passing yards record? Let’s find out.

#3 Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers v Philadelphia Eagles

At this point, we’re running out of superlatives to describe Justin Herbert's NFL career. Although he was mostly expected to sit on the sidelines and learn behind Tyrod Taylor during his rookie season, an injury to the veteran quarterback forced Herbert into the fire much earlier than the Los Angeles Chargers were either hoping or expecting.

Herbert did just fine though, throwing for 4,336 yards. Initially, the wow factor kicked in, but could Herbert repeat his success in year two now that defensive coordinators have benefited from a full year of game tape to study? The answer was an emphatic yes. This past season, Herbert cleared the 5,000 passing yards mark, throwing for 5,014 yards.

Year three should be a prolific one for Herbert. Keenan Allen netted over 1,100 receiving yards and Los Angeles made sure they re-signed his running mate and close buddy, Mike Williams, who finished the season with over 1,100 receiving yards as well.

The Chargers' lack of a running game will also leave the pigskin in Herbert’s hands early and often this upcoming year.

More than anything, Herbert will look to finally break down the postseason door and make his first appearance. To do so, Herbert will have to rack up passing yards all season long.

#2 Joe Burrow

Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice & Media Day

With a Super Bowl trophy just within his grasp, Joe Burrow is still acrimonious over the way the end of his season played out last year.

The former number one overall pick grabbed the Cincinnati Bengals by the collar and dragged the moribund franchise to levels of success that were seldom seen. Although they barely won double-digit games, finishing the year with 10, Burrow and company scratched and clawed their way to a Super Bowl appearance. Along the way, Burrow lit up the scoreboards in every stadium he played in.

In just his sophomore campaign, Burrow threw for 4,611 yards while completing over 70% of his passes.

As Burrow sulked through the offseason, his anger over coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams should result in a gigantic year.

In addition to self-motivation, Cincinnati’s receiving core is returning as well. Ja’Marr Chase, their sensational rookie, will only get better after recording 1,455 receiving yards last season. The explosive presence of both Tyler Boyd and Tee Huggins will only accentuate Burrow’s throwing ability.

A trip to the game’s biggest stage is unlikely, but a monster and possibly record-setting year is in the works for Joe Burrow.

#1 Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders v New York Giants

Quietly, Derek Carr has become one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Despite being constantly chastised and ridiculed at no end, Carr has continued to play at an elite level.

With three Pro Bowl appearances under his belt, Carr is coming off the best season of his career. Even without the assistance of Henry Ruggs as he dealt with his off-the-field legal woes, Carr led the Las Vegas Raiders to a postseason berth. In the process, Carr threw for 4,804 yards.

As impressive as Carr has already been, his game and numbers are set to hit another level now that Davante Adams is officially onboard. The vaunted receiver has been named to five consecutive NFL Pro Bowls and consecutive All-Pro teams. This past season, Adams shredded defenders, racking up 1,553 receiving yards for the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers will be pulling his hair all year long as he watches Carr loft the ball carefully into the outstretched arms of Adams in the end zone.

Health provided, Carr will challenge Manning’s all-time record and possibly end the year with the record all to himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far