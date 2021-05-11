NFL: Ranking the 5 best centers

In the NFL, an immovable center is one of the principal yet least-championed components of a successful team.

When the center, along with the rest of the OL, clicks into gear, the talented players in the backfield can showcase their talents: the QB has time to cycle his options; the RB has holes to blast through, and the entire offense just works better.

Operating behind a sub-standard, injury-hit, or inexperienced OL, and the center most of all, can lead to all types of problems for talented stars in the backfield.

Case in point: missing three key members of his OL at the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, arguably the NFL's finest QB, found himself in a state of constant onslaught from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass rush during the Chiefs' surprise defeat at Raymond James Stadium in February.

Mahomes ended up taking three sacks, eight QB hits and was pressured a Super Bowl-record 29 times.

Even the world's best offensive playmakers can find the game of football immensely tough-going when placed behind a weak OL, and that's something anyone who watched the 2020 Super Bowl would readily agree with.

The center -- the man in the middle who snaps the ball and plugs the middle of the wall ensures the QB is given decent possession of the football with a successful snap and then makes sure he has as much time in which to operate, as is humanly possible, which is why they are such a valuable commodity.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five centers in the NFL before the big kick-off on September 9.

1.Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

San Diego Chargers v Green Bay Packers

He might now be a Los Angeles Charger, but last season, while operating ahead of NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, Corey Linsley was PFF's highest-rated center, posting a combined grade of 86.4.

Linsley excels in both run and pass blocking matchups and was deservedly named a first-team All-Pro for the NFC Conference earlier this year.

2. Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow continued to showcase his credentials as arguably the NFL's best center in 2020. Ragnow received a 80.3 PFF grade after registering career-best grades in both pass protection (74.8) and run-blocking (84.9)

The former Arkansas Razorback continued to suit up late in the season despite suffering a fractured throat late in the defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Playing on through the pain barrier, as Ragnow did to close out what was a disastrous Lions campaign on the whole, will only add to the lore surrounding the big man -- Ragnow is as tough as they come.

3. Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Colts' center Ryan Kelly has been excellent this season. One new element to his game is finishing as he is doing it at a fairly high level this year. As my early Christmas present to all of you, I present to you all the best pancakes and finishes from Kelly this season: pic.twitter.com/5FLieJ6uO5 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) December 24, 2019

Ryan Kelly, the Indianapolis Colts center, is the highest-paid center in the NFL and stands to make a tidy $10,000,000 in base salary alone in 2021.

In truth, it's not hard to understand why: PFF may have only awarded Kelly a combined grade of 69.0, but the Colts' staple fixture in the middle of the OL gave up only one penalty all year; did a great job of buying veteran and immobile QB Phillip Rivers time in the pocket, and was selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl off the back of his performances -- the second time Kelly has had the honor in his young career.

4. Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Jensen and his son share a magical moment after Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/L1DU5oTmi0 — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) February 9, 2021

Like Kelly, the Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen didn't post the greatest grade on PFF, registering just 64.9 overall.

That being said, with his all-action, commanding performance at center, Jensen was a crucial component of the Buccaneers team that would go on to lift the Super Bowl and QB Tom Brady is lucky to have him in front of him.

Jensen might not be the strongest or fastest interior offensive lineman. But what you do get from the former Colorado State Pueblo is a man who puts in maximum effort and plays with high energy on just about every snap.

Personally, I also enjoy the amount of verbal grief Jensen gives players at the line - he's constantly winding up opposing DLs and playmakers -- fans love to see that kind of thing, so he had to make the top 5, in my opinion at least.

5. J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns v Chicago Bears: Tretter gets set to snap the ball

PFF awarded J.C. Tretter a combined overall grade of 81.0 for his performances in 2020, ranking the Browns' center as the second-best in his position in the entire NFL.

Though a crucial component in coach Kevin Stefanski's run-blocking assignments. Tretter is an exceptional pass blocker first and foremost - his 84.0 grade in the metric was the highest awarded to any center in the NFL last season.