NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 4 live stream options for NFL 2021 season

Week 4 of the NFL season starts on Thursday. The week will see Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence go head-to-head against each other for the first time since the 2020 College Football Playoff Final.

But the most important game of the week, and perhaps in the entire regular season, is the one on Sunday Night. That's when Tom Brady will return to the Gillette Stadium for the first time since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and now has to beat the team he defended for 20 years.

If you are among the fans wondering how to watch the action live if you don't have cable or subscriptions to other streaming platforms, worry not. Here is a complete guide to view NFL Week 4 games.

Can you stream NFL Week 4 games for free on Reddit?

Not anymore, as Reddit has banned the NFL streams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA subreddits.

The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It was seemingly a move the platform made itself without any notice from the NFL. Reddit released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch Week-4 games for free in the USA?

NFL fans have the option of a seven-day free trial with FuboTV, a service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

Other services like Hulu and YouTube TV also have free-trial periods. DIRECTV also provides a streaming option for the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Here's the TV schedule for Week-4 games.

NOTE: Games in bold are nationally televised, and can be seen for free.

NFL Network

Thursday, September 30:

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium

CBS

Sunday, October 3:

Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

Jeff Zrebiec @jeffzrebiec Ravens activate DL Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and OLB Justin Houston from Reserve/Covid-19 list. All three missed Sunday’s game in Detroit after being close contacts. They should be ready to play vs Broncos. Ravens activate DL Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and OLB Justin Houston from Reserve/Covid-19 list. All three missed Sunday’s game in Detroit after being close contacts. They should be ready to play vs Broncos.

FOX

Sunday, October 3:

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Caesars Superdome

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Levi's Stadium

Akash Anavarathan @akashanav



If the #Seahawks ' pass defense is ranked 27th in DVOA. They're ranked 32nd in drop-back success rate and 25th in drop-back EPA.If the #49ers ' pass offense can't rack up yards/points against Seattle on Sunday, I'll be pretty concerned. This game's going to fall on Jimmy G's shoulders. #Seahawks' pass defense is ranked 27th in DVOA. They're ranked 32nd in drop-back success rate and 25th in drop-back EPA.



If the #49ers' pass offense can't rack up yards/points against Seattle on Sunday, I'll be pretty concerned. This game's going to fall on Jimmy G's shoulders.

NBC:

Sunday, October 3:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots

ESPN

Monday, October 4

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., SoFi Stadium.

