NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 4 live stream options for NFL 2021 season

Week 4 of the NFL season starts on Thursday. The week will see Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence go head-to-head against each other for the first time since the 2020 College Football Playoff Final.
But the most important game of the week, and perhaps in the entire regular season, is the one on Sunday Night. That's when Tom Brady will return to the Gillette Stadium for the first time since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and now has to beat the team he defended for 20 years.
If you are among the fans wondering how to watch the action live if you don't have cable or subscriptions to other streaming platforms, worry not. Here is a complete guide to view NFL Week 4 games.
Can you stream NFL Week 4 games for free on Reddit?
Not anymore, as Reddit has banned the NFL streams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA subreddits.
The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It was seemingly a move the platform made itself without any notice from the NFL. Reddit released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:
“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”
How to watch Week-4 games for free in the USA?
NFL fans have the option of a seven-day free trial with FuboTV, a service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.
Other services like Hulu and YouTube TV also have free-trial periods. DIRECTV also provides a streaming option for the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Here's the TV schedule for Week-4 games.
NOTE: Games in bold are nationally televised, and can be seen for free.
NFL Network
Thursday, September 30:
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium
CBS
Sunday, October 3:
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field
- Cleveland Browns @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium
- Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
- Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium
- Houston Texans @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Highmark Stadium
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field
- Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High
FOX
Sunday, October 3:
- Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium
- New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Caesars Superdome
- Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field
- Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium
- Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Levi's Stadium
NBC:
Sunday, October 3:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Gillette Stadium
ESPN
Also Read
Monday, October 4
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., SoFi Stadium.