NFL Reddit stream alternatives: Week 6 live stream options and info for NFL 2021 season

The sixth week of the NFL season arrives with the first slate of games that is missing teams that are on a bye week. From here until Week 14, we'll not have the full 16 games per weekend as every franchise will get a free Sunday to rest and heal injured players for the remainder of the season.

Among the best matchups of the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots will battle as both teams continue to push for a playoff spot. There's also another morning game, with the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to London to play on Sunday.

If you are among the fans wondering how to watch the action live without cable, or subscriptions to other streaming platforms, worry not. Here's a complete guide to view the NFL's Week 6 games.

Can you stream NFL Week 6 games for free on Reddit?

Not anymore, as Reddit has banned the NFL streams subreddit due to copyright infringement. They also did the same with NBA and MMA subreddits.

The r/nflstream subreddit was illegal by all accounts, so Reddit shut it down. It was seemingly a move the platform made itself without any notice from the NFL. Reddit released the following statement after it shut down the subreddit:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch Week 6 games for free in the USA?

There are a few ways to stream NFL games in the USA without Reddit. The recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms has created new ways for fans to watch football games.

The first way to watch games if you're a cable subscriber is on the channel's website. You can watch Monday Night Football on the ESPN app, for example, or the Sunday Night Football through the NBC Sports app. FOX/CBS games work the same way.

If you do not have cable, then you'll have to look for other options. First, you have to check out which channel your team is playing on, and then discover a streaming platform where you can watch those specific channels.

Here are some streaming platform examples on which you may find the games:

FuboTV : A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Hulu : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available YouTube TV : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.

TV schedule for Week 6 games

Below is the TV Schedule for every game during the sixth week of the NFL season. Games in bold are nationally televised.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 14:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

CBS

Sunday, October 17:

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., Gillette Stadium

FOX

Sunday, October 17:

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Soldier Field

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Ford Field

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 17:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., Heinz Field

ESPN

Monday, October 18:

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m., Nissan Stadium

