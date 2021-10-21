NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 7 live stream options and info for NFL 2021 season

Action is getting more and more exciting in the NFL season as the playoff picture starts to get clearer by the day. We are now at the point where teams start to get their bye weeks, meaning they have a free Sunday to rest, heal their injuries or just spend some time away from football.

This weekend will see an important clash for the first place in the AFC North as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens engage in battle. Can the Kansas City Chiefs stop Derrick Henry and beat the Tennessee Titans once again? Will the San Francisco 49ers finally recover from their woes at the quarterback position? All those questions will be answered in Week 7.

If you are among the fans wondering how to enjoy the action live without cable or having to subscribe to streaming platforms, then you shouldn't worry.

Check out our guide for how to watch the Week 7 of the NFL season.

NFL Reddit stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 games for free?

You can't stream NFL games for free on Reddit anymore because the platform has banned the r/nflstreams subreddit because of copyright infringement. The same thing happened with subreddits belonging to NBA and MMA.

Reddit shut it down because the subreddits were, well, illegal. The platform made the move without any notice from the NFL. They released the following statement after the ban:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch NFL games for free in the USA?

You can still stream NFL games without Reddit, though. New ways for fans to watch football games have been created with the recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms.

Here are some streaming platform examples on which you may find the games:

FuboTV : A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Hulu : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available YouTube TV : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.

TV schedule for Week 7 games

If none of these options work for you, then you can always watch games on TV depending on where you are. Here is the TV Schedule for every game during the seventh week of the NFL season. Those in bold are nationally televised.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 21:

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

CBS

Sunday, October 24:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., State Farm Stadium

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., Raymond James Stadium

FOX

Sunday, October 24:

Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Lambeau Field

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

Washington Redskins v Green Bay Packers

NBC

Sunday, October 24:

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., Levi's Stadium

ESPN

Monday, October 25:

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., Lumen Field

Edited by Piyush Bisht