NFL Reddit Stream Alternatives: Week 9 live stream options and info for NFL 2021 season

Even though NFL fans are going to miss the Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes contest for the third straight year, unless both teams reach the Super Bowl — which looks highly unlikely at the moment — the Week 9 of the NFL season still has a lot of great games that deserve your attention.

You can tune in and get into action with the AFC North clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns, or you can catch the first game of the Las Vegas Raiders following another off-field incident, this time concerning Henry Ruggs. You can even see Mahomes and the Chiefs trying to dethrone the Packers, with Jordan Love making his first NFL start.

But if you're one of those fans wondering how to enjoy the action live without cable or having to subscribe to streaming platforms, you don't have to worry anymore. Check out our guide on how to watch Week 9 of the NFL season

NFL Reddit stream: How to watch free NFL Week 9 games?

Reddit NFL streams days are over because the platform has banned the r/nflstreams subreddit — the copyright infringement was obvious. The same thing happened with subreddits belonging to NBA and MMA, by the way.

Reddit shut it down because the subreddits were illegal, and the platform made the move without any notice from the league. They released the following statement after the ban:

“Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user, and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community, and we close the subreddit.”

How to watch NFL games for free in the USA?

But you can still stream NFL games without Reddit, as the recent trend of viewers moving to online platforms has created new ways for fans to watch football games.

Here are some streaming platform examples on which you may find the games:

FuboTV : A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay.

: A seven-day free trial service that provides access to NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay. Hulu : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available YouTube TV : Seven-day free trial available

: Seven-day free trial available DirecTV: Has the whole NFL Sunday Ticket, a package where you can watch all the out-of-market TV games.

TV schedule for Week 9 games

Still not many interesting options for you? Well, there's always the option of watching the games through the TV. Here is the TV Schedule for every game during Week 9 of the NFL season. Those in bold are nationally televised.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, November 04

New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

CBS

Sunday, November 07:

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium

Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field

Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

FOX

Sunday, November 07:

Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Caesars Superdome

Minnesota Vikings @ Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Levi's Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 07:

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m., SoFi Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 08:

Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Heinz Field

