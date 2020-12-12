NFL Reddit Stream: How to stream NFL Week 14 games for free

With the respective AFC and NFC playoff races coming down to the wire in the final weeks of the NFL season, the games are becoming more intense and more important.

Viewers all over the world are looking for ways to watch the Week 14 slate of NFL action. How can they find the games they want? Are there free streaming options?

Here's all you need to know ahead of the football weekend.

Can you stream NFL Week 14 games for free on Reddit?

No, not anymore. During the 2020 NFL offseason, the r/nflstreams subreddit -- where links were posted for fans around the world to watch every NFL game for free -- was banned by Reddit.

The reason for that is that posting free links to watch NFL games constitutes copyright infringement, and the NFL could take legal action against those who post such links. The r/nflstreams subreddit was actually illegal, so Reddit shut it down.

By all accounts, this was Reddit's choice and not something they were forced to do by the NFL.

What is the best way to watch NFL Week 14 games for free?

It can be a challenge to watch the NFL game of your choice if you don't have DIRECTV's NFL Sunday Ticket package. If you have cable, you will wind up watching whichever games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network chooses to show in your area or on national TV.

Two free alternatives are the official NFL app and the Yahoo! Sports app. NFL games are available to live stream for free on your phone or tablet, but you can only watch games that are being shown in your local market.

The NFL app and Yahoo! Sports app streaming services are not available outside of the United States.

What are the other ways to stream NFL games?

There are plenty of for-pay options to stream NFL games.

Sling TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime, FuboTV, YouTube TV, AT&T Now, CBS All Access, and Vidgo are some of the more popular outlets. Each of those streaming services requires having an account and paying a fee for access.

DIRECTV also has a streaming version of NFL Sunday Ticket for people who can't install a satellite dish.

How to watch the NFL Week 14 games on TV in the U.S.

Sunday, Dec. 13

FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. EST

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants, 1 p.m. EST

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. EST

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. EST

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. EST

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. EST

Washington at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. EST

CBS

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EST

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm. EST

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EST

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. EST

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. EST

NBC

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. EST

Monday, Dec. 14

ESPN

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. EST