NFL Reddit Stream: How to stream NFL Week 15 games for free

There are three weeks left in the 2020 NFL regular season, 10 playoff spots still available, and 22 teams vying for those 10 spots.

To put it in English rather than mathematical terms, that means that a lot of Week 15 games will be very important and crucial to shaping the postseason picture.

NFL fans around the globe are seeking ways to watch this week's games. How can they find the games they want? What are the options for live streaming if you don't have cable or get the U.S. networks on your television?

Consider this a viewer's guide for Week 15 of NFL action.

Can you stream NFL Week 15 games for free on Reddit?

No. During this past NFL offseason, the r/nflstreams subreddit -- where links were posted for fans around the world to watch every NFL game for free -- was banned by Reddit.

The reason for that is that posting free links to watch NFL games constitutes copyright infringement, and the NFL could take legal action against those who post such links. The r/nflstreams subreddit was actually illegal, so Reddit shut it down.

By all accounts, this was Reddit's choice and not something they were forced to do by the NFL.

What is the best way to watch NFL Week 15 games for free?

It can be hard to find the NFL game of your choice if you don't have DIRECTV's NFL Sunday Ticket. If you have basic cable, you can watch the games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network chooses to show in your area or on national TV.

Two free alternatives are the official NFL app and the Yahoo! Sports app. NFL games are available to live stream for free on your phone or tablet, but you can only watch games that are being shown in your local market.

The NFL app and Yahoo! Sports app streaming services are not available outside of the United States.

What are the other ways to stream NFL games?

There are plenty of options to stream NFL games, but they will cost money.

Sling TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime, FuboTV, YouTube TV, AT&T Now, CBS All Access, and Vidgo are some of the more popular streaming services. Each of those streaming services requires having an account and paying a fee for access.

DIRECTV also has a streaming version of the NFL Sunday Ticket package for people who can't install a satellite dish.

How to watch the NFL Week 15 games on TV in the U.S.

Thursday, Dec. 17

FOX, NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 19

NFL Network

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, 4:30 p.m. EST

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 20

FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. EST

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. EST

Seattle Seahawks at Washington, 1 p.m. EST

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. EST

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. EST

CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. EST

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EST

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EST

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. EST

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. EST

NBC

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. EST

Monday Dec. 21

ESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. EST