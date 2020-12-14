NFL: 5 takeaways from the Buccaneers' Week 14 win over the Vikings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their 2020 NFL playoff hopes brighter with their 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings and Buccaneers were only separated by a game coming into Week 14. The Minnesota Vikings got smacked twice on Sunday.

The Vikings suffered a loss on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Arizona Cardinals beat the New York Giants. The Vikings would have been OK if the Giants would've won at home against the Cardinals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not out of the woods yet when it comes to the 2020 NFL playoff race. They will need to continue to win football games.

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers walked away from Sunday's game with 5 takeaways for the rest of the 2020 NFL season.

5. Minnesota Vikings offensive line struggled

The Minnesota Vikings offensive line struggled majorly on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rush. The Buccaneers defensive line got to quarterback Kirk Cousins a lot on Sunday. The Vikings would give up 6 sacks against the Buccaneers defense.

Kirk Cousins was frustrated on the bench after getting sacked for the 6th time today. pic.twitter.com/X5A4fPPXu0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 13, 2020

Kirk Cousins has been sacked 15 times in the last five games. This is a major issue for the Minnesota Vikings offense. The Vikings offensive line needs to keep Kirk Cousins off of the ground. If the Minnesota Vikings want to reach the 2020 NFL Playoffs they need their offensive line struggles to improve.

4. Ronald Jones II is the top running back for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three running backs that could start on majority of the teams in the NFL. They went out this season and added running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy. Even with adding those running backs, Ronald Jones II remains the most productive back for the Buccaneers.

REPORT: @Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians says RB Ronald Jones II needs to have at least 20 touches per game pic.twitter.com/7kZLRFgHXh — The Fantasy Source 🔮🏈 (@FantasySource_) November 30, 2020

Ronald Jones II has 549 more rushing yards than Leonard Fournette and 814 more rushing yards than LeSean McCoy. Jones is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with 820. He has rushed for over 100 yards in four games for the Buccaneers. Ronald Jones II is a key contributor to the success that the Buccaneers are having on offense.

3. Dalvin Cook continues successful 2020 NFL season

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook continued his successful 2020 NFL Season with another 100-yard rushing game. Cook has rushed for over 100 yards in three of the last five games for the Minnesota Vikings. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into the Week 14 game against the Vikings with the No. 1 rush defense.

Dalvin Cook weaved his way through the number one rush defense and found the endzone. The Vikings running back leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns and added to his totals on Sunday. He is only trailing Derrick Henry in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards and rushing attempts. The Minnesota Vikings are definitely relying on Cook to carry them to the playoffs.

2. Tom Brady pulled through when it counted

Tom Brady is no stranger to leading his teams to a huge victory when they need it. He did this many of times in his career when he played for the New England Patriots. Brady activated his clutch mode on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

.@TomBrady now has the second-most TD passes in a single season in team history with 29.#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/LtKJoRGdia — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 13, 2020

Tom Brady threw to passing touchdowns in the victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Brady had thrown four interceptions in the last two games before Sundays matchup. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did not commit an interception on Sunday against the Vikings. Tampa Bay is hoping that Tom Brady has activated his playoff mode heading into the final weeks of the 2020 NFL season.

1. What should the Minnesota Vikings do with Kirk Cousins?

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough decision when the 2020 NFL season ends with their quarterback position. Many of the Minnesota Vikings fans want Kirk Cousins out of town and want a new quarterback next season. Cousins has not played horribly in the 2020 NFL season. He has actually put together a solid last five games for the Vikings.

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,443 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in the last five games. He led the Vikings to a comeback victory against the Carolina Panthers. He has also had three games over the last five with 3 passing touchdowns. Kirk Cousins is making it hard for the Minnesota Vikings to just walk away from him this off-season.