NFL Reddit Stream: How to stream NFL Week 16 games for free

With two weeks remaining in the 2020 NFL season, there are eight playoffs spots still up for grabs, and 15 teams still in the hunt for those eight spots.

Which means a lot of the games in Week 16 will go a long way in determining who will be in and who will be out of the playoffs, as well as who is seeded where.\

NFL fans around the globe are seeking ways to watch this week's games. How can they find the games they want? What are the options for live streaming if they don't have cable or get the U.S. networks on their television?

Consider this a viewer's guide for Week 16 of NFL action.

Can you stream NFL Week 16 games for free on Reddit?

No. During this past NFL offseason, the r/nflstreams subreddit -- where links were posted for fans around the world to watch every NFL game for free -- was banned by Reddit.

The reason for that is that posting free links to watch NFL games constitutes copyright infringement, and the NFL could take legal action against those who post such links. The r/nflstreams subreddit was actually illegal, so Reddit shut it down.

By all accounts, this was Reddit's choice and not something they were forced to do by the NFL.

.@nateburleson explained why the Seahawks-Rams game this weekend will put “all the marbles on the line.” 👀 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 23, 2020

Advertisement

What is the best way to watch NFL Week 16 games for free?

It can be hard to find the NFL game of your choice if you don't have DIRECTV's NFL Sunday Ticket. If you have basic cable, you can watch the games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network chooses to show in your area or on national TV.

Two free alternatives are the official NFL app and the Yahoo! Sports app. NFL games are available to live stream for free on your phone or tablet, but you can only watch games that are being shown in your local market.

The NFL app and Yahoo! Sports app streaming services are not available outside of the United States.

What are the other ways to stream NFL games?

There are plenty of options to stream NFL games, but they will cost money.

Sling TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime, FuboTV, YouTube TV, AT&T Now, CBS All Access, and Vidgo are some of the more popular streaming services. Each of those streaming services requires having an account and paying a fee for access.

Advertisement

DIRECTV also has a streaming version of the NFL Sunday Ticket package for people who can't install a satellite dish.

How to watch the NFL Week 16 games on TV in the U.S.

Friday, Dec. 25

FOX, NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 4:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 26

NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. EST

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. EST

Prime Video

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, Dec. 27

FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. EST

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. EST

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EST

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. EST

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. EST

CBS

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 1 p.m. EST

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. EST

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. EST

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EST

Carolina Panthers at Washington, 1 p.m. EST

NBC

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. EST

Monday Dec. 28

ESPN

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. EST