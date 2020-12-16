Reports from Denver sports-talk radio host Chad Brown indicate that the Detroit Lions are "going to move on," from their franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has been the Lions' primary passer for over a decade, and owns nearly every Detroit passing record. Stafford has the most wins in Detroit Lions history, almost three times as many passing yards as second-ranked Bobby Layne, more passing touchdowns than the second, third, and fourth-ranked Lions QBs combined, and the highest Yards/Game.

Chad Brown said on @1043TheFan that he’s hearing that the #Lions are “going to move on” from QB Matthew Stafford. — Kevin Kissner (@KissnerRadio) December 16, 2020

Drafted first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, Stafford has been through it all with the Detroit Lions, leading two and four win teams but also carrying the team to its first playoff appearance since 1999.

In the early 2010s, Stafford and WR Calvin Johnson paired for one of the deadliest passing duos in the NFL. Stafford has led the league in game-winning drives three times in his 12-year career and the quarterback's 727 throws in 2012 still stand as the most passing attempts in NFL history.

Is Detroit Lions QB Matt Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Earlier this year, CBS Sports listed every NFL franchise's most likely Hall of Famer, and Stafford was listed as the Lions candidate (though not as one of the 13 "locks").

"The 32-year-old Stafford is already 18th all-time in career passing yards and 19th in passing touchdowns," Bryan DeAdro wrote. "He also owns two of the 15 most prolific passing seasons in NFL history. Stafford is one of just eight quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season. Stafford has also led the Detroit Lions to the playoffs three times, not a small accomplishment when you consider the division Detroit plays in as well as the overall lack of consistent success the franchise has had since Barry Sanders hung up his cleats for good at the end of the 1998 season."

Wow. What an absolute DIME from Matt Stafford. Delivering Quintez Cephus his first career TD.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/W8UAfxam6T — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 6, 2020

The Detroit Lions are just 5-8 so far in 2020 and Stafford is once again on pace to break 4,000 passing yards and near 30 touchdowns. While the 32-year-old could still help a competitive team, the Lions are likely heading for a more thorough rebuild after the firing of Head Coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn.

Detroit currently sits on the fringe of the top-10 in next year's NFL Draft, but a few losses to end the season could position them to draft early in a quarterback heavy class.