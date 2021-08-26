NFL roster cuts 2021: 3 Players Seattle Seahawks should cut prior to Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy in 2021. Russell Wilson has made it known that he's all-in and willing to do whatever it takes to compete for a Super Bowl.

Seattle brought back Chris Carson and signed Tyler Lockett to an extension this offseason to aid their quest for a Super Bowl berth. The Seahawks have also added a quality tight end in Gerald Everett.

Seattle spent a significant chunk of their money to sign safety Jamal Adams to an extension. The All-Pro safety racked up 9.5 sacks for the Seahawks defense last season.

Seattle has made a lot of positive roster moves this offseason. Unfortunately, the Seahawks have to make some tough decisions and cut some players before August 31st.

Here's a look at three players that the Seattle Seahawks should cut before Week 1.

Which Seattle Seahawks players are on the chopping block?

Seattle Seahawks declined the 2022 option for RB Rashaad Penny

#1 - Rashaad Penny, RB

In May, the Seattle Seahawks declined Rashaad Penny's $4.5 million option for the 2022 season. Seattle drafted Penny with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Since then, Rashaad Penny has rushed for 823 yards and five touchdowns on 161 attempts for Seattle.

Chris Carson will lead the #Seahawks RB room. DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer have clearly defined roles as well. Same with Alex Collins.



The real question in that room is, what’s next for Rashaad Penny in his contract year? https://t.co/5fEh1C6uZL pic.twitter.com/GylttqFW8x — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 17, 2021

Many will say that Rashaad Penny hasn't been the same since he suffered a Grade 3 ACL tear in 2019. Penny hasn't recorded a single start in the last 27 games he's played in with the Seahawks. Injuries have been a struggle for Penny, and Seattle could look at that as a risk and cut him.

#2 - Tyler Mabry, TE

Tyler Mabry shined during training camp last summer but couldn't capitalize on it and was waived by the Seahawks on September 8, 2020.

In January, the team decided to sign Mabry to a futures contract, but it's tough to see him earn a roster spot for the 2021 season. Let's not forget that Seattle picked four veteran tight ends over Mabry last season.

#3 - Rasheem Green, DE

Rasheem Green currently sits behind defensive ends L.J. Collier and Robert Nkemdiche on the depth chart. The team will have to choose between the veteran and Darrell Taylor for the final defensive end spot on the roster.

Green is entering the final year of the four-year, $3.57 million contract he signed in 2018. Green's contract carries a $228,139 dead cap hit in 2021 and none in 2022. The Seahawks are likely to keep young Darrell Taylor over Green.

