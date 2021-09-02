NFL roster cuts 2021: 5 biggest surprises in Dallas Cowboys' initial 53-man squad

Dozens of players have had their dreams crushed on the last day, as the Dallas Cowboys put finishing touches on their final 53-man roster. There were many surprises among those players.

A few of them were pushed out the backdoor. Which were the most surprising cuts, and what else was shocking about the Dallas Cowboys' final 53-man roster?

#1 The Dallas Cowboys will have only two running backs

Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard will be the only two running backs on the Dallas Cowboys' roster heading into Week One. That should concern many Cowboys fans.

If a running back gets hurt, there will only be one available. Of course, in the NFL, there's usually plenty of candidates in free agency round the year. However, in an emergency, there is no guarantee the replacement running backs could memorize the playbook overnight.

I’m listed as 5th string running back for the Dallas Cowboys!! @EzekielElliott you think I can make the team? https://t.co/xpSTO6mFFG — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 24, 2021

That could lead to plenty of issues if the Cowboys suffer any injuries at the position. If there are injuries, expect the replacements to make errors galore.

#2 Garrett Gilbert cut

Going into the preseason, Garrett Gilbert seemed to be one of the favorites to win the job. However, he proved himself to be on a similar level as Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush. As a result, the Cowboys cut him and Ben DiNucci on the same day.

#3 Cooper Rush won the backup QB job

One could say that someone had to win the backup job. However, going into the season, most did not expect Cooper Rush, the quarterback with the least amount of clout, to win the job. He may not be out of the woods yet, as the Cowboys could still claim any number of quarterbacks through the waiver wire to replace him.

#4 Isaac Alarcon cut

One of the main mid-season stories of HBO's 'Hard Knocks', Isaac Alarcon knew he had a tough road to get to the NFL. Originally from Mexico, 'Hard Knocks' showed footage of him seemingly improving.

Apparently, that was not enough for the Cowboys, and they cut him in the final round of roster cuts. However, with the Cowboys keeping ten offensive linemen, Alarcon likely feels insulted that he could not be in one of the largest position groups in the team.

#5 The Dallas Cowboys have only five wide receivers

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are playing with fire in only keeping the barest minimum personnel in the offensive skill positions. Like at running back, one injury could spell trouble in the group. If the Cowboys have an injury, they won't have any reason to spread the offense with five receivers, as the fifth guy will be someone picked up in a frenzy.

Essentially, the Dallas Cowboys are also limiting their offensive options in that they will not be able to spread the field on every play. With only five receivers, there will be no one to sub in during two-minute drives. That could lead to gassed receivers with no relief. Overall, the decision to take a minimalist approach is a head-scratcher,r and is likely to lead to trouble this season for the Dallas Cowboys.

