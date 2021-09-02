NFL roster cuts 2021: 5 biggest surprises in Rams' initial 53-man squad

The deadline for the Rams to cut players down to a 53-man roster has come to an end. Most teams have dialed in their final week 1 starters, with the exception of players to be added to practice squads from the waiver wire.

The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their team, but it comes with some surprises that few saw coming. Here's a look at the top 5 surprises with the Rams' initial roster.

Which moves will lead to success for the Rams?

Some faces we can get familiar with 😁 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 1, 2021

#1 Bryce Perkins is not headed for the waiver wire

In one of the most surprising moves, the Rams elected to keep three quarterbacks on their final roster. Most teams go through entire seasons with only two quarterbacks at their disposal. The Rams saw enough in Perkins not to let him fall to the waiver wire, where they felt he would be picked up.

Whether or not Matthew Stafford pans out for the Rams, the idea could be to develop Perkins for another year to see if he has what it takes to take a more prominent role in the future.

#2 Thin at running back

Cam Akers and Raymond Calais both lost their season to injuries over the summer. This leaves the running back room relatively thin, with only three making the final 53-man roster.

Patriots to trade RB Sony Michel to the Rams for a 2022 fifth-round pick and 2022 sixth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/H8ajilOuiw — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2021

Sony Michel was brought in from the Patriots to provide an insurance policy in case more injuries occur. The Rams will have Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel handle most of the touches. Jake Funk will likely provide backup. Xavier Jones was one of the surprise cuts for the team, but could be added to the practice squad when back from his own injury. More insurance in case more bad luck strikes the running back room.

#3 Defensive line is stacked

Aaron Donald has landed as the #2 player on the NFL's top 100 players. That's not to say Donald is the only one making noise on the Rams defensive front. A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Michael Hoecht, John Williams and rookie Bobby Brown III form a very deep unit that can provide deep backup in case severe injuries take place.

#4 All eyes are on Jalen Ramsey

No. 13 in the NFL Top 100 and the highest-rated corner on the list.



Correct ranking for @jalenramsey?



📺: #NFLTop100 No. 10-1 -- TOMORROW at 4PM ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/tfAIQp64nn — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2021

The Rams opted to keep only four cornerbacks on their roster. Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long Jr. and rookie Robert Rochell comprise the secondary for the Rams. What is concerning is the depth at this position. Sure, Jalen Ramsey is one of the biggest ball hawks in the league, but what happens if he goes down? The Rams could scramble to sign depth from the waiver wire if something happens to Ramsey.

Jalen Ramsey will look to follow up his stellar 2020 campaign. The Rams should be happy to have two defensive players in the top 15 NFL players.

#5 Johnny Hekker survives

Johnny Hekker decided to restructure his contract and remain with the Rams. Hekker is the longest tenured player, serving nine years as the team's punter. This might be the best decision for the Rams, but one they could equally regret.

The Rams recently traded Corey Bojorquez to the Packers. The Rams turned their 7th-round pick into a 6th-round pick. Bojorquez was the initial leader to win the punting spot, but Hekker's team-first approach helped secure his position on the team.

