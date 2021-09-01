NFL roster cuts 2021: 5 Players who surprisingly survived the roster cuts

On Tuesday, NFL teams had to make final decisions on who will be on the final 53-man roster heading into the upcoming NFL season. There were some surprises on both sides of the fence. The 2021 NFL offseason has been filled with surprises but none more significant than Cam Newton's release.

After looking at the final rosters for each NFL team, some surprising players were cut. Here's a quick look at the five players who made the final roster cuts.

Which NFL players surprisingly made the final roster cuts?

Atlanta Falcons QB Josh Rosen snuck by the final NFL roster cuts on Tuesday.

#1 Atlanta Falcons, QB, Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen signed with the Atlanta Falcons a week ago. Rosen only practiced three days before playing in the second half of the Falcons preseason finale.

The #Falcons announce that QB Josh Rosen will make their initial roster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons were still unsure about Josh Rosen after his performance against the Browns. Rosen completed 9 of his 18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown pass was the first one the Falcons threw during the preseason.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons decided to keep Josh Rosen on their roster. After only being on the Falcons roster for a week and practicing three times with the team, Josh Rosen surprisingly made it through the final cut.

#2 Washington Football Team, TE, Sammis Reyes

Sammis Reyes took a different path into the NFL. The Chilean-born tight end was a participant in the International Pathway Program. After participating in the Florida Gators pro day, Washington decided to sign Reyes to a three-year deal.

Latest chapter in one of the game’s most unique new stories.



Sammis Reyes is here 🔥



(via @john_keim) pic.twitter.com/CLxXCMZGHV — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 31, 2021

The deal removed Reyes from the International Pathway Program, but keeping Reyes doesn't guarantee him a spot on the Washington Football Team roster. Reyes is Washington's best blocking tight end, which could be the reason they kept him.

Washington Football Team GM Martin Mayhew praised Sammis Reyes. Mayhew stated that Reyes "has every tool a team would want in an athlete" during a press conference.

#3 Dallas Cowboys, Safety, Israel Mukuamu

The Dallas Cowboys kept 13 defensive backs on their final 53-man roster. Israel Mukuamu was pegged as the odd man out but somehow slipped through the final cuts. Mukuamu sits third on the Cowboys' depth chart in a strong safety position.

When the Cowboys signed Malik Hooker, many fans believed Mukuamu was on the chopping block. The Cowboys took advantage of Mukuamu's versatility during the NFL preseason. Dallas utilized the rookie at free safety, slot cornerback, inside the box and the line of scrimmage.

Dan Quinn has plans for Israel Mukuamu. The plans may not be safe, but Quinn could use him as a utility defensive player in 2021.

#4 Los Angeles Rams, QB, Bryce Perkins

The Los Angeles Rams made a great decision by keeping Bryce Perkins on their roster. Sean McVay will keep three quarterbacks, and Perkins will remain as the third-stringer. Los Angeles decided to keep Perkins because of his preseason performance.

Bryce Perkins making the final cut is significant because NFL teams generally keep two quarterbacks. Perkins threw for 451 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason. The former undrafted free agent also added 114 rushing yards.

#5 Las Vegas Raiders, QB, Nathan Peterman

The Las Vegas Raiders are another team that will keep three quarterbacks on its final roster. Las Vegas has two quarterbacks that can carry the workload in Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota. Keeping Nathan Peterman is a surprise to many.

During the preseason, Nathan Peterman threw for 596 yards and two touchdowns. Peterman took all but one snap for the Raiders during the preseason. The negative is that he also threw four interceptions. Surprisingly, Gruden decided to keep Peterman after his inconsistencies. In that short time frame, Rosen has proven to be worthy of a roster spot.

