NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Detroit Lions make 3 roster moves

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is trying to build from the ground up. The team doesn't have much depth and has been looking to add players to all positions on the roster.

Trading quarterback Matthew Stafford in exchange for Jared Goff was a big step in the team's plans to move forward. The Lions are looking to build their roster around a young quarterback with playoff experience. The team's rebuild continues to be a work in progress and will most likely take more than one offseason to perfect.

Three roster moves that the Detroit Lions made this week

#1 - Released QB Jordan Ta’amu

The Detroit Lions signed Jordan Ta'amu just last week when backup quarterbacks David Blough and Tim Boyle suffered injuries. So it was a bit of a shock that the Lions released him just a week later.

The Lions have said they plan to keep two backup quarterbacks behind Goff. Now, it looks like it will be Blough and Boyle.

#2 - Lions cut OLB Robert McCray, OT P.J. Johnson, WR Darius Jennings, RB Javon Leake

The Lions also cut four additional players on offense and defense as part of Tuesday's roster cuts. The Lions released Javon Leake as starting running back D'Andre Swift returned from injury.

Swift began taking drills at training camp practices, but coach Campbell said he was unsure whether the running back would be ready for the start of the season.

Campbell said he's concerned about Swift being football ready for Week 1. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 24, 2021

#3 - WR Tom Kennedy is likely to make the team as the third receiver

Campbell and the Detroit Lions seem to be all in on Tom Kennedy. He has played in both preseason games so far and led the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Keeping a dynamic wide receiver like Kennedy will give Jared Goff another option on offense. Kennedy is almost a lock at making the Lions' final roster cuts.

Tom Kennedy picks up 3⃣1⃣ yards to take the #Lions inside the 5-yard line#DETvsPIT | 📺FOX pic.twitter.com/FzgzSOkA0q — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 22, 2021

The Detroit Lions will continue to make additional roster moves and not just because another deadline is fast approaching. The Lions have made it clear that they will do anything and everything to be competitive.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar