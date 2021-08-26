NFL roster cuts 2021: Predicting 5 biggest roster moves

After the latest rounds of roster cuts, NFL teams have no more than 80 players on their rosters. They now have until August 31st to trim their roster further down to 53 ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

There were no notable releases in the roster cuts this week. But over the next two weeks, NFL teams will need to cut more than 20 players. They will now look to move players who don't feature in their plans for the 2021 NFL season and hope to get some value in return.

Predicting five NFL major roster moves ahead of Week 1

#1 - Dallas Cowboys trade LB Jaylon Smith

Miami Dolphins v Dallas Cowboys

Both Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are now second-string linebackers behind Micah Parsons and Keanu Neal. Vander Esch is younger and cheaper to keep around, so Smith will likely be traded.

Because of his large cap hit, the Dallas Cowboys won't get much in return for Smith. The Las Vegas Raiders could be a team willing to take on Smith, as general manager Mike Mayock is an admirer of the linebacker.

#2 - Detriot Lions trade LB Jahlani Tavai

I wish Jahlani Tavai the best in his next endeavours outside of American football — Penei Sewell Stan Account (@adanadelmi) August 22, 2021

The Detroit Lions picked Jahlani Tavai in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. The linebacker has been subpar in his two years in the league. He made several mistakes in the Lions' recent loss in preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers and fans are calling for him to be cut before the season commences.

His average speed leaves him prone to missed tackles and he has been picked apart in pass coverage throughout the preseason. Tavai was already on the roster bubble before the Pittsburgh game but is now undoubtedly done with the Detroit Lions.

The New England Patriots could show up at the 11th hour to offer a sixth or seventh-round pick for Tavai, as DC Matt Patricia would still want to work on developing the linebacker he drafted.

#3 - San Francisco 49ers cut WR Jalen Hurd

#49ers WR Jalen Hurd participating and appears to be moving well. pic.twitter.com/uTxFZaHvqx — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) July 28, 2021

One of the biggest busts that the San Francisco 49ers have recently drafted is the 2019 third-round pick, Jalen Hurd. The wide receiver hasn't played a regular-season game so far.

Hurd suffered a season-ending injury in each of the last two NFL training camps. He now has knee tendonitis and is questionable for the 49ers' NFL preseason finale. He won't be retained even if he's healthy, as Mohammad Sanu and Trent Sherfield have had excellent training camps.

There won't be many takers for a receiver who hasn't played a snap in the regular season in two years, so the most straightforward solution for the 49ers is to cut him.

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles trade DE Derek Barnett to the Bears

4th down. Game on the line. Derek Barnett makes the play of the game.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/m1YfHhC3cP — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2018

The next two moves go hand-in-hand. The Philadelphia Eagles could decide against signing their former first-round pick Derek Barnett to a long-term deal.

With Josh Sweat coming into his own and rookie Milton Williams showing great versatility in preseason and training camp, the Eagles could save plenty of cap space by moving Barnett.

The Eagles could trade Barnett to the Bears to acquire an elite NFL wide receiver in the process. So who does Philadelphia get in return?

#5 - Chicago Bears trade WR Allen Robinson to the Eagles

My gift to you on Allen Robinson’s birthday: 2 minutes of highlights featuring some of the best hands in football. 🥳 🎁 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Hg0V3GXukw — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 24, 2021

The Eagles could offer Barnett, one of Greg Ward or Zach Ertz and a draft pick to acquire Allen Robinson from the Bears.

His future in Chicago is cloudy. Defensive end Akiem Hicks has already requested a trade. Barnett would serve as an immediate replacement and a long-term solution. Philadelphia has to sweeten the pot with more than just Barnett, but it's worth it.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar